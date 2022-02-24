InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Ice Machine to Conserve Water (CTK-1197)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more efficient and consistent way to produce ice with an ice machine," said an inventor, from Rochester, N.Y., "so I invented the HIGH EFFICIENCY WATER COOLED ICE. My design would offer a massive reduction in water loss typically associated with conventional machines."

The invention provides an improved ice machine for ice production. In doing so, it enables normally wasted water to be utilized for ice production. As a result, it helps to conserve water and it increases efficiency. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for commercial and residential settings. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CTK-1197, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

