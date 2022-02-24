Every 2022MY Mazda Vehicle Tested Earns 2022 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ AWARD

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) today announced the winners of its highest award in safety, the 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK+. Every tested Mazda vehicle made the list for the third consecutive year. These vehicles include the Mazda3 Sedan, Mazda3 Hatchback, CX-30, CX-5, and CX-9.

To qualify for the 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, Mazda vehicles earned good ratings in each of the Institute's six crashworthiness evaluations: moderate overlap front, driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests. Mazda vehicles also earned advanced or superior ratings for front crash prevention in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations and good or acceptable headlight ratings.

"Achieving the IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK + Award is a reflection of Mazda's commitment to providing advanced safety technologies that our owners expect," said Mazda North American Operations President and CEO Jeff Guyton. "Our wide range of safety technologies are designed to support, not replace the driver, which results in a more confident and enjoyable driving experience."

Mazda's CX-5 was the first vehicle to earn a Good rating in IIHS's new, tougher side impact test, which will be added to the award criteria in 2023. Mazda was proud to add that top achievement to our list of accolades from IIHS and commends the Institute for continuously raising the bar in safety.

To learn more about advanced safety at Mazda, please visit the MazdaUSA.com website - https://www.mazdausa.com/why-mazda/safety.

The IIHS is an independent, non-governmental safety-testing organization, funded by the insurance industry. For more information, visit https://www.iihs.org/ratings/top-safety-picks.

