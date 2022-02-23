The new AT2R agonist C106, with patent protection to 2041, is ready to enter a phase 1 trial

Vicore takes major step towards a clinical platform company targeting AT2R - new molecule ready for phase 1 The new AT2R agonist C106, with patent protection to 2041, is ready to enter a phase 1 trial

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ) ("Vicore"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing medicines targeting the angiotensin II type 2 receptor (AT2R), today announces advancing its first new chemical entity from the VP03 program to a first in human phase 1 trial. This molecule is the company's first AT2R agonist to follow C21 in clinical development.

Building on its specific expertise Vicore announces that the first candidate in the VP03 program has completed preclinical development and is ready to enter the clinical development phase. A clinical trial application is planned to be submitted during Q2 2022. The compound C106 shows high selectivity for AT2R and good activity in reducing TGFb in human tissue. Further, four additional AT2R agonistic compounds are expected to finalize preclinical evaluation during 2022.

"Vicore has developed proprietary methods to swiftly advance novel AT2R agonists to the clinic and we expect further compounds with different properties to follow during the coming year" says Johanna Gräns, head of preclinical development at Vicore.

AT2R agonists have shown antifibrotic, repair and regenerative effects in multiple animal models of disease, including lung fibrosis, diabetic kidney disease, heart failure, stroke and cognition. The clinical data with C21 in COVID-19, Raynaud's phenomena in systemic sclerosis and the recent interim data in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis confirm that the AT2R plays an important role in human disease.

"This is the first step to transform Vicore from a rare lung disease company to a clinical platform company exploring a new class of drugs, the AT2R agonists, for multiple indications" says Carl-Johan Dalsgaard, CEO of Vicore.

R&D-day on March 10, 2022

Vicore Pharma will host an R&D-day on March 10 to further inform the market of the recent scientific progress with regards to the receptor localization, experimental evidence in human tissues, progress in the chemistry programs and the new indications that are being evaluated as well as an update on the ongoing clinical trials.

Register for the event: https://lifesci.rampard.com/WebcastingAppv5/Events/Registration/registration.jsp?Y2lk=MTY4Ng==&Y2lk=MTY4Ng==

For further information, please contact:

Carl-Johan Dalsgaard, CEO

Phone: +46 70 975 98 63

E-mail: carl-johan.dalsgaard@vicorepharma.com

This information was submitted for publication on February 23, 2022 at 08:00 CET.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15668/3512464/1539371.pdf Vicore takes major step towards a clinical platform company targeting AT2R â€" new molecule ready for phase 1

View original content:

SOURCE Vicore Pharma Holding AB