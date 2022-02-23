The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ("New Oriental" or the "Company") (NYSE: EDU) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs" or "shares") between April 24, 2018 and July 22, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). New Oriental investors have until April 5, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On May 12, 2021, media reported that the impending crackdown by the Chinese government on the online education industry would be more drastic than previously reported. Anticipated regulations included banning on-campus tutoring classes and weekend tutoring, as well as industry-wide fee limitations.

On this news, New Oriental's ADSs fell 20% to close at $11.51 per share on May 13, 2021.

Then, on June 1, 2021, Chinese regulators announced that they had fined New Oriental and 14 other off-campus training institutions for false advertisement and fraud, including fabricating teacher qualifications, exaggerating the effects of training, and fabricating user reviews. New Oriental was accused of faking the teaching experience of 74% of teachers surveyed. New Oriental had also been accused of providing false pricing information, engaging in false publicity and price fraud, and failing to honor its contractual commitment to students.

On this news, the price of New Oriental's ADSs dropped 16% to close at $9.32 per share on June 3, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

Then, on July 23, 2021, China unveiled a sweeping overhaul of its education sector, banning for-profit teaching and tutoring companies. On July 25, 2021, New Oriental responded that complying with the new regulations would "have a material adverse impact on its after-school tutoring services."

On this news, New Oriental's shares fell 70% to close at $1.94 per ADS on July 26, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) New Oriental's revenue and operational growth was the result of deceptive marketing tactics and abusive business practices that flouted Chinese regulations and policies and exposed New Oriental to an extreme risk that more draconian measures would be imposed on New Oriental; (2) New Oriental had engaged in misleading and fraudulent advertising practices, including the provision of false and misleading discount information designed to obfuscate the true cost of New Oriental's programs to its customers; (3) New Oriental had falsified teacher qualifications and experience to increase student enrollments; (4) New Oriental had defied prior government warnings against linking school enrollments with the provision of private tutoring services; (5) as a result, New Oriental was subject to an extreme undisclosed risk of adverse enforcement actions, regulatory fines and penalties, and the imposition of new rules and regulations adverse to New Oriental's business and interests; (6) the new rules, regulations, and policies to be implemented by the Chinese government following the Two Sessions parliamentary meetings were far more severe than represented to investors by defendants and in fact posed an existential threat to New Oriental and its business; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

