Tonit Calaway Elected to Air Products' Board of Directors

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonit Calaway has been elected to Air Products' (NYSE:APD) Board of Directors effective March 1, 2022. She will serve as a member of the Air Products Board's Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and its Management Development and Compensation Committee.

Air Products' Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Seifi Ghasemi said, "Tonit is a strong addition to our Board, having led Human Resources and Legal functions in the production and manufacturing space throughout her 23-year corporate career, as well as working for prominent law firms. At Air Products, we continue to build our diverse and inclusive culture, where people feel they belong and matter, and I have no doubt that we will benefit greatly from Tonit's experiences and perspectives."

Ms. Calaway is the Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel and Secretary of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA), a $14 billion global product leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions for the vehicle market. Before joining BorgWarner, Ms. Calaway held various leadership positions during her 18-year career at Harley-Davidson, Inc., culminating in her role as Vice President, Human Resources and President of The Harley-Davidson Foundation. Prior to Harley-Davidson, Ms. Calaway worked for two Milwaukee-based law firms.

Ms. Calaway is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and received her Juris Doctorate from the University of Chicago Law School. She is a member of the State Bar of Wisconsin.

