Six Newfront Team Members Named Risk & Insurance® Power Brokers

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage, is thrilled to celebrate six team members named to the Power Broker Awards program by Risk & Insurance. Three were selected as winners and three as finalists, across four different industries and specialties. The honorees include:

Employee Benefits Winner: Carolyn Locke , Senior Vice President, Principal

M&A Winner: Matt Somma , Vice President, M&A Transaction Risk, Reps and Warranties

Technology Winner: Dan Lindell , Senior Vice President, Senior Account Executive

Employee Benefits Finalist: Dulcey Lester , Vice President, Major Market Select Segment Leader

Pharmaceuticals/Life Sciences Finalist: Dana George , Assistant Vice President, Account Executive

Technology Finalist: Eric Tausend , Senior Vice President, Senior Account Executive

These leaders, along with our service teams, dozens of other producers, and our technology group, are altering the way people create, understand, select, transact, and use insurance. Newfront is revolutionizing the approach so that it starts and ends with the client, not the product.

"Carolyn, Matt, Dan, Dulcey, Dana, and Eric are well-deserving of this esteemed designation," said Newfront CEO Spike Lipkin. "They are each changing the industry landscape through their innovative solutions and expertise, and we are so proud to have them on the Newfront team."

The winners' and finalists' stories can be found here.

The Risk & Insurance® Power Broker® Awards are an annual selection of the most effective and influential commercial insurance brokers. The Power Broker® designation is based on nominations provided by brokers and risk managers, and is judged based on the quality of the application and on references by risk managers in each industry sector. Hundreds of risk managers and risk executives are interviewed in the process of identifying and soliciting, evaluating, and judging the nominees. Brokers are judged primarily on their creativity in solving risk-related problems during the previous year, their demonstrated industry knowledge, and their high level of client service.

About Newfront

Newfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout California, Washington, Illinois, and New York and is home to more than 750 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally. Learn more about building the Modern Insurance Experience here.

