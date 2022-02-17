LANEIGE Hosts Global Symposium on 'Blue Hyaluronic Acid'

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LANEIGE, Amorepacific's functional beauty brand that delivers new beauty experiences, hosted a global academic symposium on 15 February titled 'Blue Hyaluronic Acid: New Era of Hyaluronic Acid - Innovative Research on Skin Barrier and Repair.'

At the webinar prepared by LANEIGE Beauty & Life Lab, various academic research findings on how everyday lifestyle choices affect skin barrier were presented. In addition, LANEIGE introduced its new 'Blue Hyaluronic Acid.'

Starting with the development of fermented hyaluronic acid in 1984, Amorepacific has been continuously researching hyaluronic acid, a critical component involved in skin moisturization. Blue Hyaluronic Acid is an innovative ingredient developed through 38 years of research and will be included in the new LANEIGE Water Bank product line, which will be launched in March.

Anna Park, a senior researcher at the Amorepacific R&I Center, introduced 'Blue Hyaluronic Acid' as an innovative component with compound functions that ensure moisturization and skin moisture barrier improvement. "Blue Hyaluronic Acid is a key component of the new LANEIGE Water Bank product line, which will be launched in March. Developed through secondary fermentation and a ten-step concentration and purification process, it boasts an innovative size 2,000 times smaller than the previous hyaluronic acid.[1] It also offers 300% stronger recovery power and moisturizing effects,[2] helping to improve the dry and damaged skin moisture barrier of modern people."

Dr. Jean Krutmann, Professor of Dermatology and Environmental Medicine and Director of Leibniz-Research Institute for Environmental Medicine (IUF), Germany, presented his latest research on skin aging and exosomes. "The exposome refers to the totality of all environmental exposures to all non-genetic factors that a human receives from birth to death," said Professor Krutmann. "Skin aging is often recognized as a result of genetic factors, but it is influenced by external factors such as ultraviolet radiation, air pollution, and tobacco smoke, i.e., exosomes," he emphasized.

Lin Quihua, a senior researcher at the Amorepacific Shanghai D&I Center, presented her research findings on the effects of modern lifestyle on skin moisture Barrier. "I found that skin stress, and frequent use of digital devices negatively affect the skin barrier. If a person with dry skin continues this lifestyle, it can lead to a 'skin burn-out,' which is a state in which the dry skin may never be replenished or rehydrated, no matter what," she said.

LANEIGE Beauty & Life Lab focuses its research on modern people's lifestyles and proposes solutions to skin problems caused by them, offering pleasant beauty experiences. The lab conducts research to create various solutions by analyzing changing customer lifestyles based on big data and investigating their relationship with the skin.

Byung-Fhy Suh, Director of the LANEIGE Beauty & Life Lab and chair of the symposium, said, "We are excited to introduce our latest research findings associated with skin barrier function and LANEIGE's Blue Hyaluronic Acid. We believe it will provide a new level of replenishing hydration and moisturization," he said. "We will continue to introduce innovative technologies and products that provide solutions to customers' diverse lifestyles and skin problems that result from them," he added.



[1] Results from Amorepacific R&I Center comparison between hyaluronic acid (1,000kDa) used previously for LANEIGE versus the minimum size of 'Blue Hyaluronic Acid' (0.5kDa). [2] Results from Amorepacific R&I Center in-vitro test on the moisturizing effect of hyaluronic acid used previously for LANEIGE versus 'Blue Hyaluronic Acid.'

