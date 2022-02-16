Marathon Oil Announces 2022 Capital Budget and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) reported fourth quarter 2022 net income of $649 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, which includes the impact of certain items not typically represented in analysts' earnings estimates and that would otherwise affect comparability of results. The adjusted net income was $592 million, or $0.77 per diluted share. Net operating cash flow was $1,146 million, or $1,101 million before changes in working capital.
Highlights
- Compelling return of capital to equity investors after accelerating 2021 gross debt reduction objective
- Outstanding fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial and operational results
- 2022 capital budget of $1.2 billion consistent with disciplined framework that prioritizes free cash flow generation over production growth
- Comprehensive delivery of ESG excellence in 2021
Return of Capital Overview
After accelerating its 2021 gross debt reduction objective of $1.4 billion into third quarter, the Company successfully shifted its focus to increasing return of capital to equity investors. Marathon Oil's percentage of cash flow from operations (CFO) framework provides clear visibility to significant return of capital to equity investors and ensures the shareholder gets the first call on cash flow generation. In a $60/bbl WTI or higher price environment, the Company targets returning a minimum of 40% of CFO to equity investors. During fourth quarter, Marathon Oil returned over 70% of CFO to shareholders through a combination of share repurchases and base dividend, significantly exceeding its minimum 40% commitment.
4Q21 Financial and Operating Results
CASH FLOW AND CAPEX: Net cash provided by operations was $1,146 million during fourth quarter 2021, or $1,101 million before changes in working capital. Fourth quarter capital expenditures totaled $251 million.
2021 Reserves
Year-end 2021 proved reserves totaled 1,106 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), an increase of 134 mmboe, or 14%, in comparison to year-end 2020 proved reserves. 2021 proved reserve additions were attributable to higher commodity prices, performance improvements, extensions in proved areas, and 5-year plan changes. Oil accounted for 52% of the Company's year-end 2021 proved reserves.
2022 Capital Budget and Guidance
Marathon Oil today announced a $1.2 billion capital expenditure budget for 2022, fully consistent with the Company's disciplined capital allocation framework. At $80/bbl WTI and $4.00/MMBtu Henry Hub, the 2022 program is expected to deliver in excess of $3.0 billion of free cash flow at a reinvestment rate of less than 30%. The Company does not plan to deviate from its announced capital budget in the event of continued strong commodity pricing. By staying disciplined and maintaining a low reinvestment rate, Marathon Oil expects to exceed its commitment to return a minimum of 40% of CFO to equity investors, assuming an oil price of $60/bbl WTI or higher.
ESG Excellence
On January 27th, 2022, Marathon Oil issued a press release and associated slide deck providing a comprehensive update regarding its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance, including the announcement of new quantitative environmental objectives for greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity, methane intensity, and natural gas capture. These materials can be found on the Company's website at www.marathonoil.com.
- Second best safety performance since Marathon Oil became an independent E&P, as measured by Total Recordable Incident Rate for employees and contractors
- Strong performance against key environmental objectives, including GHG intensity reduction of more than 30% and an improvement in total Company gas capture to 98.8%
- Continued strategic investment in local communities, including ongoing support of E.G. Malaria Elimination Project, expansion of My Home Library program with Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation, launch of Unconventional Thinking in Teaching grant program, and ongoing support of remote learning
- Proactive alignment of executive compensation design with key drivers of shareholder value
- Appointment of two new Directors and a new Lead Director in 2021 with a focus on Board of Director refreshment, independence, and diversity.
Near-term (2022)
Medium-Term (2025)
Long-term (2030)
Footnotes:
1
$898MM of FCF comprised of $1,149MM of net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for working capital, EG LNG return of capital, and other less $251MM of capital expenditures; $251MM divided by $1,149MM equates to a reinvestment rate of 22%
2
Approximately $1B of capital expenditures divided by $3.3B equates to a reinvestment rate of 32%
3
>$3.0B of FCF comprised of >$4.2B of net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for working capital, EG LNG return of capital, and other less $1.2B of capital expenditures; $1.2B divided by $4.2B equates to a reinvestment rate of less than 30%
4
Total recordable incident rate (TRIR) measures combined employee and contractor workforce incidents per 200,000 work hours
5
Relative to 2019 baseline
6
MRO reports direct (Scope 1) and indirect (Scope 2) GHG and methane emissions, with emissions intensity measured by metric tonnes carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) emissions per thousand barrels of oil equivalent of hydrocarbons produced from Marathon Oil operated facilities
7
Gas capture percentage: the percentage of volume of wellhead natural gas captured upstream of low pressure separation and/or storage equipment such as vapor recovery towers and tanks
8
$1.6B of FCF comprised of $2.8B of net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for working capital less $1.2B of capital expenditures; $1.2B divided by $2.8B equates to a reinvestment rate of ~40%
Non-GAAP Measures
In analyzing and planning for its business, Marathon Oil supplements its use of GAAP financial measures with non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, net cash provided by operations before changes in working capital, total capital expenditures and capital reinvestment rate.
Our presentation of adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per share is a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) adjusted for gains/losses on dispositions, impairments of proved and certain unproved properties, goodwill and equity method investments, certain exploration expenses relating to a strategic decision to exit conventional exploration, unrealized derivative gain/loss on commodity and interest rate derivative instruments, effects of pension settlements and curtailments and other items that could be considered "non-operating" or "non-core" in nature. Management believes this is useful to investors as another tool to meaningfully represent our operating performance and to compare Marathon to certain competitors. Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per share should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or net income (loss) per share as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Our presentation of free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure. Free cash flow before dividend ("free cash flow") is defined as net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for working capital, exploration costs (other than well costs), capital expenditures, and EG LNG return of capital and other. Management believes this is useful to investors as a measure of Marathon's ability to fund its capital expenditure programs, service debt, and other distributions to stockholders. Free cash flow should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net cash provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Our presentation of net cash provided by operations before changes in operating working capital and net cash provided by operations before changes in operating working capital and exploration costs are non-GAAP measures. Management believes this is useful to investors as an indicator of Marathon's ability to generate cash quarterly or year-to-date by eliminating differences caused by the timing of certain working capital items. Net cash provided by operations before changes in working capital and net cash provided by operations before changes in working capital and exploration costs should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net cash provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Our presentation of total capital expenditures is a non-GAAP measure. Total capital expenditures is defined as cash additions to property, plant and equipment adjusted for the change in working capital associated with property, plant and equipment, exploration costs other than well costs, M&S inventory and other, and additions to other assets. Management believes this is useful to investors as an indicator of Marathon's commitment to capital expenditure discipline by eliminating differences caused by the timing of certain working capital and other items. Total capital expenditures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, cash additions to property, plant and equipment as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Capital spending reinvestment rate is defined as total capital expenditures divided by operating cash flow before working capital. Management believes the capital spending reinvestment rate is useful to investors to demonstrate the Company's commitment to generating cash for use towards investor friendly purposes (which includes balance sheet enhancement, base dividend, and other return of capital).
These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the business that, when viewed with GAAP results may provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the business and are a useful tool to help management and investors make informed decisions about Marathon Oil's financial and operating performance. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.A reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in our investor package on our website at https://ir.marathonoil.com/ and in the tables below. Marathon Oil strongly encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.
Forward-looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including without limitation statements regarding the Company's future capital budgets and allocations, future performance, expected free cash flow, emission targets and estimated emission reductions, future debt reduction, reinvestment rates, corporate-level cash returns on invested capital, business strategy, asset quality, drilling plans, production guidance, cash margins, cost reductions, leasing and exploration activities, production, oil growth and other plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "positioned," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," or similar words may be used to identify forward-looking statements; however, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. While the Company believes its assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to: conditions in the oil and gas industry, including supply/demand levels for crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas and the resulting impact on price; changes in expected reserve or production levels; changes in political or economic conditions in the U.S. and Equatorial Guinea, including changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, inflation rates; actions taken by the members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia affecting the production and pricing of crude oil; and other global and domestic political, economic or diplomatic developments; capital available for exploration and development; risks related to the Company's hedging activities; voluntary or involuntary curtailments, delays or cancellations of certain drilling activities; well production timing; liability resulting from litigation; drilling and operating risks; lack of, or disruption in, access to storage capacity, pipelines or other transportation methods; availability of drilling rigs, materials and labor, including the costs associated therewith; difficulty in obtaining necessary approvals and permits; non-performance by third parties of contractual obligations; unforeseen hazards such as weather conditions, a health pandemic (including COVID-19), acts of war or terrorist acts and the government or military response thereto; cyber-attacks; changes in safety, health, environmental, tax and other regulations, requirements or initiatives, including initiatives addressing the impact of global climate change, air emissions, or water management; other geological, operating and economic considerations; and the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties described in the Company's 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other public filings and press releases, available at https://ir.marathonoil.com/. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Dec. 31
Sept. 30
Dec. 31
Dec. 31
Dec. 31
(In millions, except per share data)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues and other income:
Revenues from contracts with customers
$ 1,732
$ 1,438
$ 822
$ 5,601
$ 3,097
Net gain (loss) on commodity derivatives
15
(79)
(15)
(383)
116
Income (loss) from equity method investments
74
86
13
253
(161)
Net gain (loss) on disposal of assets
(27)
7
1
(19)
9
Other income
6
1
9
15
25
Total revenues and other income
1,800
1,453
830
5,467
3,086
Costs and expenses:
Production
156
131
137
534
555
Shipping, handling and other operating
189
219
164
727
596
Exploration
27
63
100
136
181
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
516
522
521
2,066
2,316
Impairments
—
13
46
60
144
Taxes other than income
109
88
55
345
200
General and administrative
64
70
57
291
274
Total costs and expenses
1,061
1,106
1,080
4,159
4,266
Income (loss) from operations
739
347
(250)
1,308
(1,180)
Net interest and other
(59)
(57)
(61)
(188)
(256)
Other net periodic benefit (costs) credits
3
—
(2)
5
(1)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
(102)
(28)
(121)
(28)
Income (loss) before income taxes
683
188
(341)
1,004
(1,465)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
34
4
(3)
58
(14)
Net income (loss)
$ 649
$ 184
$ (338)
$ 946
$ (1,451)
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
Net income (loss)
$ 649
$ 184
$ (338)
$ 946
$ (1,451)
Adjustments for special items (pre-tax):
Net (gain) loss on disposal of assets
27
(7)
(1)
19
(9)
Proved property impairments
—
13
46
60
49
Exploratory dry well costs, unproved property
16
48
78
71
84
Goodwill impairment
—
—
—
—
95
Pension settlement
1
3
5
9
30
Pension curtailment
—
—
—
—
(17)
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments
(146)
(27)
66
(16)
27
Unrealized (gain) loss on interest rate swaps
43
(8)
(12)
(14)
(12)
Reduction in workforce
—
—
2
12
17
Impairment of equity method investment
—
—
1
—
171
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
102
28
121
28
Other
5
2
27
36
70
Benefit for income taxes related to special items
(3)
—
—
(3)
(1)
Adjustments for special items
(57)
126
240
295
532
Adjusted net income (loss) (a)
$ 592
$ 310
$ (98)
$ 1,241
$ (919)
Per diluted share:
Net income (loss)
$ 0.84
$ 0.23
$ (0.43)
$ 1.20
$ (1.83)
Adjusted net income (loss) (a)
$ 0.77
$ 0.39
$ (0.12)
$ 1.57
$ (1.16)
Weighted average diluted shares
773
789
790
788
792
(a)
Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Measures" above for further discussion.
Supplemental Statistics (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Dec. 31
Sept. 30
Dec. 31
Dec. 31
Dec. 31
(In millions)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Segment income (loss)
United States
$ 553
$ 305
$ (33)
$ 1,277
$ (553)
International
106
93
29
317
30
Not allocated to segments
(10)
(214)
(334)
(648)
(928)
Net income (loss)
$ 649
$ 184
$ (338)
$ 946
$ (1,451)
Cash flows
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 1,146
$ 816
$ 418
$ 3,239
$ 1,473
Changes in working capital
(45)
(41)
10
(25)
(57)
Net cash provided by operating activities before
$ 1,101
$ 775
$ 428
$ 3,214
$ 1,416
Free Cash Flow
Net cash provided by operating activities before changes in
$ 1,101
$ 775
$ 428
$ 3,214
$ 1,416
Adjustments for free cash flow:
Capital expenditures
(251)
(308)
(267)
(1,032)
(1,136)
EG return of capital and other
48
11
—
57
1
Free cash flow (a)
$ 898
$ 478
$ 161
$ 2,239
$ 281
Capital Expenditures
Cash additions to property, plant and equipment
$ (274)
$ (289)
$ (253)
$ (1,046)
$ (1,343)
Change in working capital associated with PP&E
23
(19)
(14)
14
192
Additions to other assets and acquisitions
—
—
—
—
15
Total capital expenditures (a)
$ (251)
$ (308)
$ (267)
$ (1,032)
$ (1,136)
(a)
Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Measures" above for further discussion.
Supplemental Statistics (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Dec. 31
Sept. 30
Dec. 31
Dec. 31
Dec. 31
Net Production
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Equivalent Production (mboed)
United States
304
284
280
287
306
International
49
61
72
61
77
Total net production
353
345
352
348
383
Oil Production (mbbld)
United States
172
157
159
162
177
International
9
11
13
11
13
Total net production
181
168
172
173
190
Supplemental Statistics (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Dec. 31
Sept. 30
Dec. 31
Dec. 31
Dec. 31
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
United States - net sales volumes
Crude oil and condensate (mbbld)
171
154
159
161
177
Eagle Ford
60
60
51
58
61
Bakken
81
67
78
74
79
Oklahoma
13
12
15
12
17
Northern Delaware
12
12
11
13
15
Other United States (a)
5
3
4
4
5
Natural gas liquids (mbbld)
70
65
54
62
59
Eagle Ford
17
18
14
15
18
Bakken
27
22
18
23
14
Oklahoma
19
19
17
17
20
Northern Delaware
5
4
4
5
5
Other United States (a)
2
2
1
2
2
Natural gas (mmcfd)
379
371
402
379
423
Eagle Ford
94
99
103
97
121
Bakken
95
84
86
90
70
Oklahoma
146
146
164
147
177
Northern Delaware
30
30
34
32
41
Other United States (a)
14
12
15
13
14
Total United States (mboed)
304
281
280
286
306
International - net sales volumes
Crude oil and condensate (mbbld)
13
11
14
11
13
Equatorial Guinea
13
11
14
11
13
Natural gas liquids (mbbld)
5
7
8
7
9
Equatorial Guinea
5
7
8
7
9
Natural gas (mmcfd)
207
258
306
259
330
Equatorial Guinea
207
258
306
259
330
Total International (mboed)
53
61
73
61
77
Total Company - net sales volumes (mboed)
357
342
353
347
383
Net sales volumes of equity method investees
LNG (mtd)
2,213
3,119
3,510
2,941
4,289
Methanol (mtd)
776
1,218
1,080
1,046
1,017
Condensate and LPG (boed)
6,123
9,537
10,288
8,560
10,288
(a)
Includes sales volumes from the sale of certain non-core proved properties in our United States segment.
Supplemental Statistics (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Dec. 31
Sept. 30
Dec. 31
Dec. 31
Dec. 31
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
United States - average price realizations (a)
Crude oil and condensate ($ per bbl) (b)
$ 77.03
$ 69.40
$ 39.71
$ 66.88
$ 35.93
Eagle Ford
77.68
70.22
40.69
68.26
37.42
Bakken
76.49
68.54
38.66
65.86
34.09
Oklahoma
77.39
69.62
40.43
66.82
37.04
Northern Delaware
77.70
70.20
41.49
66.99
37.50
Other United States (c)
75.26
68.36
40.08
65.73
38.37
Natural gas liquids ($ per bbl)
$ 34.99
$ 30.68
$ 16.30
$ 28.89
$ 11.28
Eagle Ford
34.26
30.69
16.34
29.34
11.32
Bakken
34.79
31.12
15.66
28.94
9.91
Oklahoma
36.42
31.36
17.46
29.28
12.42
Northern Delaware
33.79
25.98
14.77
26.22
10.36
Other United States (c)
33.85
30.51
15.10
28.14
12.27
Natural gas ($ per mcf)
$ 5.24
$ 4.17
$ 2.31
$ 4.57
$ 1.77
Eagle Ford
5.25
4.11
2.55
4.50
1.94
Bakken
5.58
3.73
1.49
3.63
1.32
Oklahoma
5.08
4.57
2.72
5.22
1.97
Northern Delaware
4.68
4.15
1.75
4.70
1.20
Other United States (c)
5.65
3.03
2.02
3.93
1.84
International - average price realizations
Crude oil and condensate ($ per bbl)
$ 71.29
$ 56.36
$ 35.08
$ 57.46
$ 28.36
Equatorial Guinea
71.29
56.36
35.08
57.46
28.36
Natural gas liquids ($ per bbl)
$ 1.00
$ 1.00
$ 1.00
$ 1.00
$ 1.00
Equatorial Guinea (d)
1.00
1.00
1.00
1.00
1.00
Natural gas ($ per mcf)
$ 0.24
$ 0.24
$ 0.24
$ 0.24
$ 0.24
Equatorial Guinea (d)
0.24
0.24
0.24
0.24
0.24
Benchmark
WTI crude oil (per bbl)
$ 77.10
$ 70.52
$ 42.70
$ 68.11
$ 39.34
Brent (Europe) crude oil (per bbl) (e)
$ 79.59
$ 73.47
$ 44.29
$ 70.68
$ 41.76
Mont Belvieu NGLs (per bbl) (f)
$ 35.39
$ 32.27
$ 17.42
$ 29.17
$ 14.69
Henry Hub natural gas (per mmbtu) (g)
$ 5.83
$ 4.01
$ 2.66
$ 3.84
$ 2.08
(a)
Excludes gains or losses on commodity derivative instruments.
(b)
Inclusion of realized gains (losses) on crude oil derivative instruments would have decreased average price realizations by $4.86 for the fourth quarter 2021, by $4.00 for the third quarter 2021 and $4.76 for the year ended December 31, 2021, and increased average price realizations by $3.52 for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $2.14 for the year ended December 31, 2020.
(c)
Includes sales volumes from the sale of certain non-core proved properties in our United States segment.
(d)
Represents fixed prices under long-term contracts with Alba Plant LLC, Atlantic Methanol Production Company LLC and/or Equatorial Guinea LNG Holdings Limited, which are equity method investees. The Alba Plant LLC processes the NGLs and then sells secondary condensate, propane, and butane at market prices. Marathon Oil includes its share of income from each of these equity method investees in the International segment.
(e)
Average of monthly prices obtained from Energy Information Administration website.
(f)
Finance LLP: Y-grade Mix NGL of 55% ethane, 25% propane, 5% butane, 8% isobutane and 7% natural gasoline.
(g)
Settlement date average per mmbtu.
Production Guidance
Oil Production (mbpod)
Equivalent Production (mboed)
2022
4Q21
2021
2022
4Q21
2021
Net production
United States
159 - 165
172
162
285 - 290
304
287
International
9 - 11
9
11
55 - 60
49
61
Total net production
168 - 176
181
173
340 - 350
353
348
2022
First Quarter
Second
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Crude Oil
NYMEX WTI Three-Way Collars
Volume (Bbls/day)
50,000
50,000
30,000
30,000
Weighted average price per Bbl:
Ceiling
$ 96.54
$ 98.79
$ 97.52
$ 97.52
Floor
$ 55.93
$ 58.00
$ 56.67
$ 56.67
Sold put
$ 45.93
$ 48.00
$ 46.67
$ 46.67
NYMEX Roll Basis Swaps
Volume (Bbls/day)
50,167
60,000
60,000
60,000
Weighted average price per Bbl
$ 0.60
$ 0.67
$ 0.67
$ 0.67
Natural Gas
HH Three-Way Collars
Volume (MMBtu/day)
50,000
50,000
50,000
50,000
Weighted average price per MMBtu:
Ceiling
$ 5.14
$ 6.18
$ 6.18
$ 6.18
Floor
$ 3.60
$ 3.50
$ 3.50
$ 3.50
Sold put
$ 2.60
$ 2.50
$ 2.50
$ 2.50
