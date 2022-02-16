AMFS Medical Experts Expands its Physician Medical Director Panel

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMFS Medical Experts announced today the addition of David Sandman, MD, to its Physician Medical Director Panel.

The nation's most comprehensive network of board-certified healthcare and medical expert witnesses in the country. (PRNewswire)

The addition of Dr. David Sandman reinforces our commitment to providing unparalleled medical expertise to our clients.

Dr. Sandman joins the distinguished medical director panel of physicians, including Gary Gansar, MD and Larry Slater, MD. The Physician Medical Directors at AMFS Medical Experts provide attorneys with initial case consultation, assistance in building expert witness strategy and working through the length of medical expert witness engagement.

David Sandman, MD, is a board-certified radiologist with subspecialty training in musculoskeletal and spine imaging and is an active member of the Society of Skeletal Radiology. In addition to his expertise in the bones, joints, and soft tissues, Dr. Sandman has years of experience in acute care imaging and other facets of general radiology.

"Our partnership with Dr. David Sandman reinforces AMFS Medical Experts' commitment to provide unparalleled medical expertise to our clients across the country," remarks Michele Gordon, Director of Client Relations, AMFS Medical Experts. "Having someone with his extensive medical-legal experience providing insights into radiology, together with free case consultations, gives attorneys who seek to engage expert witnesses the competitive advantage."

Dr. Sandman commented, "AMFS Medical experts is an experienced leader in the medical expert witness industry, and I am excited to join their dedicated Physician MD panel. Finding the right medical expert witness is critical to the outcomes of litigation and I am deeply interested in helping attorneys build the right expert witness strategy."

About David Sandman, MD

Dr. Sandman received his MD from Loyola University Chicago-Stritch School of Medicine, completed his residency training through Brown University at Rhode Island Hospital and was fellowship trained at UCLA. Dr. Sandman began his career as Assistant Professor at the University of California, San Francisco, from 2010-2012 and has been practicing in the community setting for nearly 10 years.

About AMFS Medical Experts

AMFS Medical Experts (an Ontellus Company) is the nation's most comprehensive network of board-certified healthcare and medical expert witnesses in the country.

With more than 6,000 expert witnesses spanning 212+ medical specialties, AMFS connects attorneys with deeply experienced, case-winning medical expert witnesses. All medical expert witnesses are board-certified, actively practicing in the U.S. and vetted by a medical research team using more 20 data points.

AMFS Medical Experts, the pioneer of medical expert witness industry, focuses solely on the medical and health care fields. For more information, visit www.amfs.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AMFS Medical Experts