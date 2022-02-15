Laura Clark Promoted to New Leadership Position at Urban One

SILVER SPRING, Md., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban One announced this week the promotion of Laura Clark, SVP, Political and Governmental Sales. Urban One is the largest African American-owned multimedia provider of content targeted to the Black and Urban consumer.

Laura Clark is an eight-year Urban One veteran who has overseen the political, advocacy, and government sales efforts across Urban One's radio, television, network radio, and digital platforms. Her responsibilities include creating custom strategies, campaigns, and content for political candidates, advocacy organizations, and government sector partners who are interested in utilizing Urban One's capabilities to engage the African American community. Additionally, Clark manages U1Source, a division of Urban One Inc., which is an outbound call center established to generate sales opportunities across the radio division.

For over two decades, Clark has had a successful career in media, government affairs, and advocacy. Prior to joining Urban One Inc., Clark worked at Clear Channel, CBS, and Bonneville Communications.

"Laura's leadership at Urban One's Radio One and Reach Media has been invaluable," stated David Kantor, CEO of Radio One and Reach Media. "Her vast knowledge and experience have created the opportunity for us to continually grow our revenues from these categories and exceed our expectations year after year. Laura is a critical asset for us as we head into midterm elections and prepare for the next presidential election cycle."

When asked about her new role as Senior Vice President, Political and Governmental Sales, Urban One, Clark remarked, "I am extremely appreciative for this opportunity to help grow Urban One's political and government initiatives, especially as we head into the 2022 mid-term election season… and beyond! I believe that Urban One is uniquely positioned to galvanize African American voters through our radio, digital, television, and grassroots outreach efforts."

Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 59 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series and movies designed to entertain, inform and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. As of December 31, 2021, we owned and/or operated 63 independently formatted, revenue producing broadcast stations (including 54 FM or AM stations, 7 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations we operate) branded under the tradename "Radio One" in 13 urban markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), our wholly owned digital platform serving the African American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including its Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. We also have invested in a minority ownership interest in MGM National Harbor, a gaming resort located in Prince George's County, Maryland. Through our national multi-media operations, we provide advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to the African American and urban audiences.

