Nuclear Modernization Executive Thomas Troyano Joins Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis, (SPA) Inc., is pleased to announce that Thomas Troyano has joined the company as Vice President and Technical Fellow for Nuclear Modernization. Mr. Troyano will focus on building and strengthening SPA's nuclear program portfolio supporting the military Services, Office of the Secretary of Defense, and Department of Homeland Security. In addition, he will provide expertise in strategy and concept development and product quality assurance.

Before joining SPA, Mr. Troyano served 28 years in positions at the highest levels of the Department of Defense (DoD), leading the portfolio management of nuclear modernization acquisition programs in the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment. Most recently he served as acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategic, Space, and Intelligence Portfolio Management, overseeing the acquisition and analysis of warfighting capability portfolios across DoD in multiple domains: nuclear weapons systems; nuclear command, control, and communications; missile defense; and space.

"We are excited to have Tom join our team," said Dr. William Vantine, SPA President and CEO. "His unique experience and expertise in the nation's critical nuclear modernization programs will be an invaluable asset to SPA and our customers and will further enhance our ability to help them solve their most challenging problems."

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. is a premier international provider of innovative and leading-edge solutions in support of complex National Security programs and defense priorities. SPA's capabilities include Advanced Analytics, Software Tool Development, System Engineering, Strategy, Policy and Compliance, and Program Management. SPA employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity policy; and Hypersonics.

