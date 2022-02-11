ONEASCENT HIRES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT VETERAN ANDREW MANTON

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneAscent Investment Solutions is proud to announce its hiring of Andrew Manton as Chief Equity Strategist and Senior Portfolio Manager. Manton has more than 20 years of investment experience, specializing in international portfolio management.

"We're so excited to have Andy join the OneAscent team. We know his expertise and leadership will be invaluable," said Cole Pearson, President of Investment Solutions. "OneAscent Investment Solutions seeks to offer excellent solutions that provide results-driven, Kingdom-building investments. Andy's experience, industry leadership and alignment with our mission were a perfect fit for OneAscent as we continue to expand and strengthen our offerings."

In his role, Manton will immediately take over the management of OneAscent's International and Emerging Market equity strategies and be responsible for developing and bringing to market new products that deliver on OneAscent's commitment to values-based investing.

Prior to joining OneAscent, Manton served as Portfolio Manager of International Equities at Shelton Capital Management. He was also a Senior Portfolio Manager on the Rivington Investment Team at WHV Investments, and he has worked in Global Equities at Victory Capital Management and as an Alpha Research Associate for the Quantitative Strategies Group at Deutsche Asset Management. Manton's thought leadership has been featured on outlets such as the Faith Driven Investor Podcast and Advisor Perspectives.

"I feel like my entire career up to this point has been training for this next chapter at OneAscent," said Manton. "This position affords me the opportunity to truly lean into my calling, and I'm excited to be a part of the incredible, values-based culture and team at OneAscent."

ABOUT ONEASCENT

OneAscent is a family of companies committed to delivering Kingdom-class financial solutions to advisors and investors. OneAscent Wealth Management, OneAscent Financial Services and OneAscent Investment Solutions each make a positive impact and bless humanity through values-based investing. All are driven by our mission to help stewards thrive in life and legacy, each with its own vision to accomplish this end. OneAscent's business model reflects our belief that financial planning and wealth management are engaged partnerships between clients, financial advisors and investment resources. In these areas, we strive for clarity, communication and unity. OneAscent is headquartered in Birmingham, AL, and serves clients through office locations across the U.S.

For more information about OneAscent, please visit http://www.oneascent.com/ .

