Utility Veteran Jessica Lim Joins CPower as Vice President of Marketing

BALTIMORE, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following on from a record-breaking 2021, leading national energy solutions provider CPower Energy Management ("CPower") today announced utility veteran Jessica Lim has joined as Vice President of Marketing. Lim will be integral in helping CPower strengthen its brand and support its growth strategies across new and existing markets, as the company guides energy users, partners, grid operators and utilities toward a clean and dependable energy future.

Lim brings more than 20 years of experience in marketing, customer experience, product management, operations and digital to CPower. Prior, she led teams at Southern California Edison (SCE) in building awareness and access to new solutions to meet the energy goals of a diverse set of customers to balance the grid and improve the environment. This included leading the product management function of the utility's clean energy portfolio with innovative pilots from Virtual Power Plants, creation of customer and partner outreach strategies, and driving alignment with regulatory commissions.

Before SCE, Lim established and grew new sales channels for Epson, and launched brands and products at global advertising agencies, such as Ogilvy & Mather. A resident of Sierra Madre, CA, Lim is a Commissioner for the city's Natural Resources Commission.

"I am thrilled to join CPower at such a pivotal moment in the energy transition. The company has established itself as an industry leader that is prioritizing its growth through new tech-enabled solutions that strengthen the grid and green our communities, while keeping its focus on providing an exceptional customer experience. I look forward to joining a great team and evolving the future of the industry together," said Lim.

"Jessica is highly regarded within the utility industry and in the California energy market for her innovation, creativity and her customer-centricity," said Glenn Bogarde, senior vice president, Sales and Marketing, CPower. "On behalf of the leadership team, we welcome Jessica and are energized about the expertise she will bring to our strategic marketing, cultivating opportunities with new and existing customers, and building momentum in our product solutions."

CPower provides grid operators and utilities with flexibility, while guiding partners and energy users on how to manage their DERs, by facilitating and optimizing participation in demand-side management programs through solutions such as EnerWiseTM Site Optimization. The company's technology integrates with any energy asset to provide superior economics, while delivering the highest-rated customer service in the industry, with a 96% average customer retention rate. With more than 5.2 GW of managed DER capacity, CPower offers more than 55 local energy programs to nearly 2,000 customers at more than 12,000 sites across the U.S.

CPower Energy Management is a leading, national energy solutions provider guiding customers towards a clean and dependable energy future. We manage more than 5.2 GW of customer capacity across North America, forming virtual power plants that are good for the grid and great for the community. CPower maximizes the value of our customers' electricity loads, facility assets and distributed energy resources while delivering flexibility, capacity and other ancillary services to the grid. With more than two decades of experience, we've grown to offer more than 55 local energy programs, partnering with grid operators and utilities to serve more than 12,000 sites, delivering approximately 7,000 metric tons of CO2 reductions in 2020 alone. CPower is based in Baltimore, Maryland and is owned by LS Power, a development, investment and operating company focused on the power and energy infrastructure sector. For more information, visit: www.cpowerenergymanagement.com.

