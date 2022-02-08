UNIVERSAL PICTURES AND PEACOCK ANNOUNCE A MAJOR CONCERT EVENT FOR THE NEW UNIVERSAL FILM "MARRY ME"

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Pictures and Peacock today announced a major movie concert event for the new Universal Pictures film Marry Me, with global superstar Jennifer Lopez and worldwide Latin artist Maluma performing hit songs from the movie soundtrack.

Marry Me Tonight! Jennifer Lopez & Maluma Live, a one-hour concert event, will debut exclusively on @peacocktv on TikTok at 9 p.m. eastern/6 p.m. pacific on February 8, will then stream on Peacock, air on E! and air in Spanish on Telemundo and Universo on February 10.

Peacock, E!, Telemundo and Universo share a parent company, Comcast Corporation, with Universal Pictures.

Marry Me Tonight! Jennifer Lopez & Maluma Live, will begin streaming on Peacock on February 10 at 8 p.m. E.T. In addition to the concert itself, viewers can enjoy the ultimate fan experience on Peacock, including music videos streaming 24/7 on Loop's new Marry Me: 4JLovers channel, plus newly launched curated collections and themed playlists featuring behind-the-scenes footage and bonus content from Marry Me, which arrives in theaters and streaming only on Peacock Friday, February 11, 2022.

The concert event will be available to Comcast's eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, as well as eligible Cox Contour customers, who enjoy Peacock Premium included with their service at no additional cost.

On February 10, the Marry Me Concert will air on E! at 10:30 p.m. At 12 midnight, a Spanish-language version, Marry Me Tonight! Jennifer Lopez y Maluma en Concierto, will air on Telemundo and Universo, featuring Lopez and Maluma speaking in Spanish throughout.

Jennifer Lopez will perform multiple songs from Marry Me, including her title duet with Maluma and her soaring anthem "On My Way." Maluma will also perform an intimate, acoustic version of his song "Segundo," featuring songwriter, producer and guitarist Edgar Barrera.

In addition, four real-world couples will be married during the concert, inspired by the film's sweeping romance about the power of love to overcome any obstacle. The couples, one of which is the winner of iHeartRadio's MYfm Marry Me contest, will be married by an ordained minister during the concert, with Jennifer Lopez and Maluma in attendance.

Marry Me Tonight! Jennifer Lopez & Maluma Live is directed by 14-time Emmy award winner Glenn Weiss and is executive produced by the multiple Emmy-winning team of Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, founders of White Cherry Entertainment. Together, the duo has been responsible for some of the most acclaimed and highest-rated television specials, stadium spectaculars and events in history, including the Tony Awards, Super Bowl Halftime Shows, the Primetime Emmy Awards and the Academy Awards®, which Weiss is directing for the seventh time in a row this year. White Cherry Entertainment has won 10 Primetime Emmy Awards, and Kirshner and Weiss have also received an additional six Emmy Awards individually, 16 Director's Guild of America Awards, a Peabody Award, and 58 Emmy nominations between them.

Marry Me Tonight! Jennifer Lopez & Maluma Live will be recorded live at the Dolby Family Terrace at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. The Dolby Family Terrace is among the museum's most spectacular settings. Located atop the sphere building, the Terrace sits beneath a stunning glass dome made from 1,500 glass panels that rises to a height of 40 feet, with unobscured views of the Hollywood Hills, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, and Westwood as well as a clear sightline of the Hollywood Sign.

The Marry Me soundtrack album is available from Sony Latin Music and Arista Records.

Marry Me (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) was released globally on February 4, 2022.

In Marry Me, Jennifer Lopez stars as musical superstar Kat Valdez and Owen Wilson as Charlie Gilbert, a math teacher—total strangers who agree to marry and then get to know each other.

Kat Valdez (Lopez) is half of the sexiest celebrity power couple on Earth with hot new music supernova Bastian (Maluma, making his feature-film debut). As Kat and Bastian's inescapable hit single, "Marry Me," climbs the charts, they are about to be wed before an audience of their fans in a ceremony that will be streamed across multiple platforms. Charlie Gilbert (Wilson) has been dragged to the concert by his daughter, Lou (Chloe Coleman) and his best friend Parker (Emmy winner Sarah Silverman). When Kat learns, seconds before the ceremony, that Bastian has cheated on her, she locks eyes with a stranger—a face in the crowd—and, in a moment of inspired insanity, chooses to marry Charlie instead.

An unlikely romance about two different people searching for something real in a world where value is based on likes and followers, Marry Me is a modern love story about celebrity, marriage and social media.

The film also stars Michelle Buteau (Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia) as Kat's take-no-prisoners assistant, Melissa, and John Bradley (Game of Thrones), as Kat's trusted manager, Colin.

For Jennifer Lopez the film was personal on multiple levels and it marks the first time in her career that she has recorded an album for one of her films. "I understand this life," Lopez says. "The film is literally going behind the veil of what it's like to be a celebrity. This is also the first time that I've been able to make an album with a movie, which has been a dream of mine. It's the first time I've done a movie with music since Selena, and in that film, they used Selena's voice, so I never got to sing myself." Marry Me, Lopez says, "is a musical, so I'm taking romantic comedies, which I love, and my performing and my dancing and my singing, and putting them both together for the first time. That's been exciting for all of us."

For Maluma, the chance to work with and perform with Lopez in the film exceeded all of his expectations. "Jennifer Lopez is a force of nature, and we got to sit there and be graced with a Jennifer Lopez concert every other day," Maluma says. "How can you complain about that?"

In the film, Lopez and Maluma's characters perform together onstage, so Marry Me Tonight! Jennifer Lopez & Maluma Live will provide their millions of fans a glimpse of the breathtaking new music and spectacular performances they'll see on screen when the movie arrives in theaters and streaming only on Peacock February 11.

"Marry Me is a film bursting with emotion, glamour and, of course, incredible music," said Dwight Caines, President of Domestic Marketing for Universal Pictures. "We couldn't think of a more perfect way to launch this funny, romantic film, than to allow audiences the chance to experience the joy of seeing these powerhouse superstars Jennifer Lopez and Maluma perform on stage together."

No media will be permitted during the recording of the concert.

About Peacock

Peacock is NBCUniversal's streaming service. Peacock delivers a world-class slate of exclusive originals, on-demand libraries of hit TV shows, plus critically acclaimed films from the vaults of Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, and Hollywood's biggest studios. In addition, Peacock taps into NBCUniversal's unmatched ability to deliver a broad range of compelling topical content across news, sports, late-night, Spanish-language, and reality. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

About White Cherry Entertainment

White Cherry Entertainment was formed by Glenn Weiss (Executive Producer/Director) and Ricky Kirshner (Executive Producer) to create top of the line television specials. This multiple Emmy Award® –winning team's wide-ranging individual credits include the most acclaimed and highest-rated television specials, stadium spectaculars, and events in history, as well as events that have truly become a part of history. The critically acclaimed bodies of their work have appeared on every major broadcast network, both domestically and around the world. They have created and staged some of the biggest spectacles in the world while also excelling in the creation of some of the most intimate moments on television.

Examples of their collective credits include such shows as: The Tony Awards®, Super Bowl Halftime Shows, The Primetime Emmy Awards®, The Academy Awards®, The Democratic National Conventions, The American Music Awards, The Academy of Country Music Awards, The Thanksgiving Day Parades, Boston Pops July 4th Fireworks Spectacular Shows, Peter Pan Live!, The Inaugural Balls, Biden Inaugural Night Celebration, Live from Lincoln Center, New Year's Rockin' Eve, Night of Too Many Stars, and many more.

White Cherry Entertainment has won 10 Primetime Emmy Awards®. Kirshner and Weiss have also received an additional six Emmy Awards individually, 16 Director's Guild of America Awards, a Peabody Award, and 58 Emmy nominations between them.

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios (www.universalstudios.com). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

