Understood launches new for/by e-zine to increase understanding of neurodiversity

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Understood , a social impact nonprofit that empowers people with learning and thinking differences , such as ADHD and dyslexia , today announced the launch of for/by : a new digital publication on Medium that features stories and experiences exclusively from neurodivergent individuals.

"Understood is focused on creating content that supports, advocates for, and builds awareness around the 70 million people with learning and thinking differences," said Nathan Friedman, co-president and chief marketing officer at Understood. "For/by serves as a platform to debunk harmful misperceptions and reduce the stigma surrounding learning and thinking differences by amplifying real, diverse voices and perspectives."

Learning and thinking differences are variations in how the brain processes information and can affect reading, writing, math, focus, and following directions. One in five Americans have learning or thinking differences. Many of these people are misinterpreted, undiagnosed, or overlooked, and don't have the support they need.

For/by elevates the many realities of being neurodivergent to combat the stigma from those who may not understand — or even fully believe in — learning and thinking differences. Its authors span different ages, races, genders, sexualities, learning and thinking differences, and support systems. From author Natalie Tamburello writing about how she navigated accommodations for dyslexia , to author Ryan Douglass sharing his experiences growing up as a Black child with signs of ADHD , for/by's powerful, representative, and accessible storytelling helps people better understand the experiences of neurodiverse individuals, while also helping people who learn and think differently feel seen and self-actualize.

"First-person storytelling is a powerful tool for building awareness and shifting perceptions," said Laura Key, executive director of editorial and learning. "Sharing honest, raw, and even funny personal experiences helps create a culture of openness, pride, and understanding for neurodivergent individuals and their supporters."

For/by is one of several new formats that builds on Understood's mission to help create opportunities for people with learning and thinking differences. Understood also recently launched its Podcast Network , featuring four series that spotlight different people's journeys with learning and thinking differences.

1 in 5 Americans have learning and thinking differences, such as ADHD and dyslexia. They are often misunderstood, undiagnosed, and dismissed, and their differences are viewed as a weakness. This leaves many on a journey that is stacked against them and costs society billions of dollars. Understood is a lifelong guide for those who learn and think differently. Today, we help more than 20 million people each year discover their potential, how to take control, find community, and stay on a positive path along each stage of life's journey. When others join this journey, and people are broadly embraced, everyone thrives. Understood is a 501(c)(3) private operating foundation based in New York. For more information, to donate, or to become a partner, visit u.org/media and follow us on Twitter @UnderstoodOrg.

