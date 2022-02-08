Topps® Announces 2022 Series 1 Collection Continuing Its Rich Heritage of Baseball Cards

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Topps® Company, a leader in sports and entertainment trading cards and a part of Fanatics Collectibles, today announced the launch of its annual, highly anticipated 2022 Series 1 Collection to welcome back the official start of this year's baseball card season, and to continue its rich heritage in trading cards.

Available starting on February 16, and boasting a brand-new bordered base card design, the 2022 Series 1 Collection features a 330-card base set including modern day stars, rookies who debuted during the 2021 season, 2021 league leaders, and team cards. Reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani, who was voted card number one in the checklist by fans, is doing double duty as this year's cover athlete, being shown both pitching and hitting on the box and pack wraps. This year, a new wave of young talent including Wander Franco, Jarren Duran and Luis Gil will receive their first Rookie Cards. Collectors can also look for autographs and game-used memorabilia cards featuring Mike Trout, Aaron Judge, Fernando Tatis Jr., and more.

"We're thrilled to deliver another Series 1 collection signifying the start of baseball card season," said David Leiner, VP of Global Sports and Entertainment at Topps. "Over the last 71 years of producing baseball cards, we have welcomed collectors and fans of all ages to our Topps family each year, and we're proud to honor another season of baseball cards with memorable moments, rookie players and groundbreaking all-stars as we continue our commitment to bringing fans closer to their favorite athletes."

Within the collection, fans should also look for base card parallels sequentially numbered from 2022 all the way to unique 1/1 cards, along with insert sets including Generation NOW, Diamond Greats Die Cuts and Flashiest Fleet. Topps also honors the 35th anniversary of its iconic 1987 woodgrain design, which makes its return in 2022 Topps Series 1 Baseball featuring current stars and legends of the game. The Home Run Challenge is back for another year where collectors can rip, flip and predict which MLB Superstars will hit a homerun, all for a chance to win special cards and tickets to the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby.

2022 Topps Series 1 Baseball will be available online at Topps.com and in local hobby shops and retailers starting February 16th. In addition, Topps will host its first-ever Series 1 Premiere Party on Tuesday, February 15 in Los Angeles, providing guests with an exclusive look at this year's collection in celebration of its release.

For more information on Topps collectibles and offerings, please visit Topps.com

About The Topps Company

Founded in 1938, The Topps Company, Inc. is part of Fanatics Collectibles, a next-gen physical and digital trading cards company that was launched in 2021 and is a subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings, Inc. Through Fanatics Collectibles, Topps entertains and delights consumers with a diversified, engaging, multi-platform product portfolio that includes physical and digital collectibles, trading cards, trading card games, sticker and album collections, memorabilia and curated experiential events. Properties include Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, National Hockey League, Formula 1, Star Wars, Garbage Pail Kids®, and more. Topps Digital Sports & Entertainment has connected with people around the world who have downloaded our apps including Topps® BUNT®, TOPPS® KICK®, Star Wars™: Card Trader by Topps®, Topps® NHL SKATE™, Marvel Collect! by Topps® and Disney Collect! by Topps®. For additional information visit fanaticsinc.com, topps.com, play.toppsapps.com.

