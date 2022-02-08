Sensa Launches the First Proactive, Life-Saving Insurance in the U.S. Providing peace of mind to all policyholders, Sensa harnesses sensor technology to assess the effects of an accident and provide real-time, 24/7, personalized professional support

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensa , the first proactive insurance company, launched its auto insurance offering in the U.S., including real-time help with every policy. Powered by parent company MDgo's technology, Sensa's smart sensor automatically detects an accident and precisely analyzes damages and injuries, ensuring the right assistance is dispatched quickly to the scene. The launch comes as U.S. car fatalities are on the rise , with the lack of real-time assistance contributing to 44% of avoidable deaths .

Sensa's U.S. launch kicks off in Illinois, with Texas, Indiana, and Ohio scheduled for the coming weeks and a rapid rollout coming to the rest of the country soon. Sensa will be introducing additional proactive insurance offerings, with home insurance scheduled to launch later this year.

Itay Bengad, MD, Sensa CEO and Cofounder, applies the medical 'Point of Care' doctrine to insurance, bringing "bedside" care to "roadside" (or "carside") assistance and treatment. "Every minute counts and every diagnostic detail makes a difference at the scene of a crash," said Dr. Bengad. "After even a minor accident, people are at their most vulnerable and should never feel alone. Launching Sensa in the U.S. ensures our policyholders are professionally supported in their time of greatest need."

Sensa shifts the 'moment of truth' for insurance companies from the First Notice of Loss to the loss event itself. Personalized, professional help at the moment of truth provides an added value to policyholders and real-time situational awareness empowers Sensa to mitigate damages and injuries at the scene of an accident. The Sensa sensor, activated only when the force of impact indicates a collision, guarantees the privacy of all policyholders with no ongoing data collection or monitoring. Combined with frictionless installation in seconds and 24/7 support, the sensor's adoption rate far surpasses industry averages, standing at over 90%.

"True disruption of the insurance industry requires an insurance offering that goes the extra mile for policyholders and addresses the pain points of insurers," said Bengad. "The scene of an accident is the only time when the interests of both policyholders and insurance companies are completely aligned. The policyholder wants to resolve the situation with the least amount of hassle, and the insurer wants the situation resolved according to its preferred distributors. With the knowledge and power to make a difference, insurers can provide policyholders with medical and logistical help – and reduce claim severity."

Sensa's technology was successfully beta tested in Europe and reached over 35,000 satisfied policyholders in the last year alone. Throughout this period, 94% of loss events were proactively managed within the first few minutes of a loss event. MDgo's technology and Sensa's insurtech offering are backed by funding from investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, Target Global, Volvo, Hyundai Motors, and Nationwide.

Distributed exclusively through agents, Sensa ensures policyholders receive a personal touch from the first contact with the insurer.

About Sensa

Sensa is the first proactive insurance company, guaranteeing premium emergency services to all its policyholders. Sensa provides proactive, real-time professional support 24/7 at the scene of a loss event, at no extra cost. Powered by its innovative sensor, Sensa automatically detects an incident and precisely analyzes damages and injuries, ensuring the best medical and logistical support at the moment of truth. Founded by Itay Bengad, MD, and engineers Gilad Avrashi and Eli Zerah, Sensa is backed by investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, Target Global, Volvo, Hyundai Motors, and Nationwide. Sensa is headquartered in Austin, Texas with an R&D center in Tel Aviv. For more information, visit www.joinsensa.com or contact an agent toll free at (833) 524-2420.

