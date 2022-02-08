ROCKITCOIN LAUCHES INTERNATIONALLY WITH THE INSTALLATION OF CRYPTOCURRENCY ATMs IN COLOMBIA

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 1,700 locations now in the United States, RockItCoin today announced the next phase of its growth strategy with the launch of cryptocurrency ATMs in Bogotá, Colombia, featuring a premiere installation at the El Retiro Shopping Center.

"We have had great success in the United States and will continue expansion efforts domestically and internationally," said Michael Dalesandro, CEO and founder of RockItCoin (www.rockitcoin.com). "With the continued global acceptance and adoption of cryptocurrency, RockItCoin will expand its offerings to grow with this ecosystem".

"We've seen tremendous response to our domestic network and are focused on providing Colombians with the same inclusion and instant access to the crypto community," said Ben Phillips, president of RockItCoin. "But we intend to be more than a simple retail solution. Our greatest impact will be our commitment to customer service and educating the Colombian crypto community." RockItCoin offers live agent support to its customers.

The featured RockitCoin Bitcoin ATM (Calle 81 #11-95 Local 3 – 204, Cl. 81, Bogotá, Cundinamarca, Colombia), is set in one of the highest-profile shopping centers in the South American city and is in a prime destination for retail, dining, and culture in one of the most bustling commercial areas of Bogotá.

Dalesandro said much like its RockItCoin network in the United States, RockItCoin services abroad will offer users privacy, simplicity, availability, security, and choice, delivering cryptocurrency to customers' wallets as quickly as possible.

"From RockItCoin's beginnings, we have made it our commitment to bring cryptocurrency to the masses," explained Dalesandro. "Expanding internationally is just another step towards this goal. Colombia is just the beginning."

Founded by Dalesandro and Phillips in 2015, RockItCoin is a leading crypto blockchain company based in Chicago, Illinois, and operates a nationwide network of over 1,700 cryptocurrency ATMs. The company also offers digital trading services through its website or mobile app, along with large-scale crypto trading management services. More information is available by visiting www.rockitcoin.com and following RockItCoin on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

