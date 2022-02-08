Olivia Anderson McDaniel Named to Vice President of Merchandising, Omnichannel

The fourth generation of the Anderson family to serve in a leadership role in the family businesses

Birmingham, Ala., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olivia Anderson McDaniel, a member of the founding family of Books-A-Million, has been promoted to Vice President of Merchandising, Omnichannel.

In her new position, she will report to Executive Vice President of Merchandising Kathy Gagliano, driving execution of the company's Omnichannel Merchandising initiatives. This will include implementation, management, and analysis of programs that support and unify sales initiatives across both digital platforms and brick-and-mortar locations.

Additionally, she will lead collaborative business development opportunities with key players across crucial platforms including publishing, film studios, streaming services, and emerging platforms.

McDaniel joined the Books-A-Million team in 2017 after earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in Gender and Religious Studies from Skidmore College in 2016. As the fourth generation of the Anderson family to serve in a leadership role in the family businesses, she has quickly and steadily taken on greater responsibility in various facets of the company including buying, marketing, and, in her most recent role, serving as Manager of Publisher Relations.

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

Books-A-Million is a well-established source for books, toys, games, collectibles, and gifts for every age and interest. Operating more than 200 locations in 32 states as well as a thriving online store, Books-A-Million delivers top-notch customer service and remarkable value through special offers, exclusive sales, and the award-winning Millionaire's Club.

Books-A-Million has seen exponential growth over more than 100 years in business, from its humble origin in 1917 as a newsstand in Florence, Alabama, to its current status as the second-largest bookseller in the United States.

Click here to find your nearest Books-A-Million store

