Medigate by Claroty Wins Best in KLAS Award for Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medigate by Claroty , healthcare's leading clinical device data security and integration platform, today announced its selection by KLAS Research as the 2022 Best in KLAS award winner for Healthcare IoT Security in the KLAS Software & Services Report . Despite increasing competition in the space, Medigate has maintained its leadership in this category for two years in a row, earning an overall performance score of 95.3 out of 100 and a high market energy rating. The award win comes just one month after Medigate was acquired by Claroty , the security company for cyber-physical systems across industrial, healthcare, and enterprise environments.

The annual KLAS report evaluates the overall performance of each product and service then grades the customer's experience across the following pillars: culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship and value. Medigate earned the title of Best in KLAS for its outstanding efforts to help healthcare organizations in their quest to deliver quality patient care. The award is given to only one vendor per category.

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry," said Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS Research.

"The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

As noted in the KLAS report, Medigate customers "use the platform to manage assets/inventory, view device utilization, and identify device vulnerabilities. Of the vendors in this report, Medigate is most considered and most purchased by prospective customers, often because of the integration, intuitive interface, and functionality (e.g., device discovery). Current customers also mention the intuitive interface and praise Medigate for their collaborative relationships. Respondents appreciate that the vendor constantly upgrades the solution and subsequently trains customers."

According to a healthcare organization that spoke with KLAS analysts for the report, "The interface and the capabilities of Medigate are far superior to the capabilities of other vendors we looked at. The way the product looks is not only more professional, but also well done, easier to use, and more intuitive… What made the difference was the team of people behind the product. We really felt like we were being held by the hand throughout the entire process. That gives us confidence that we are going to be licensing something that we can utilize. If something goes wrong, Medigate is there."

"KLAS is one of the top analyst firms in healthcare, and being selected as a Best in KLAS winner two years in a row is a huge testament to the strength of our platform's capabilities and our market presence," said Jonathan Langer, COO of Claroty and co-founder of Medigate. "We still have so much more to do, and with our recent merger with Claroty, we're able to dig deeper into securing the Extended IoT (XIoT) in healthcare, with even more resources and technical capabilities to drive value for our customers."

About Medigate by Claroty

Medigate by Claroty is the industry's first and leading dedicated healthcare IoT security platform, enabling healthcare providers to safely deliver connected care. Medigate fuses its deep understanding of medical workflows and proprietary protocols with the reality of today's cybersecurity threats, so hospitals can confidently connect and operate all clinical assets on their network while ensuring patient privacy and safety. To date, Medigate has won more than 40 industry awards, including 2021 Best in KLAS for Healthcare IoT Security, the SINET Innovator Award, Fast Company's Most Innovative Company Award, and being listed in Forbes' Top 20 IoT Start-Ups to Watch. To learn more, visit www.medigate.io .

About KLAS Research

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on soft­ware, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com .

