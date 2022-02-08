IMS Barter releases dynamic upgrade to their mobile app

NEW BERLIN, Wis., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Monetary Systems, Ltd. today announced that it has released a dynamic upgrade to their app for iOS and Android devices. This complete rebuild shows IMS's continued commitment to improving client experience as the worldwide leader in business-to-business barter services.

In addition to providing 24/7 account access and payment processing for the IMS Barter trade network, the mobile app introduces full integration with the industry-leading IMSbarter.com Marketplace, where, similar to Amazon, Walmart, eBay and other online retailers, members can not only purchase physical product using their IMS trade dollars, but can also post items for sale using their device's camera.

"As our members increasingly rely on mobile devices for day-to-day business operations, the new IMS mobile app will provide an even easier way to manage their account, find trading opportunities, and sell their excess inventory through the power of the IMS Marketplace", stated John Strabley, CEO of IMS.

The updated software platform will also allow IMS to more rapidly add features and enhancements, showing a long-term commitment to enhancing an already class-leading experience.

About International Monetary Systems

Founded in 1985, International Monetary Systems (IMS) serves 23,000 cardholders in 52 North American markets. Based in New Berlin, Wisconsin, IMS is one of the largest barter companies in the world. Businesses trade goods and services online using an electronic currency known as trade dollars. The IMS network allows companies to create cost savings and connect to new customers by incorporating barter opportunities in their business models. Further information can be obtained at the company's web site at: www.imsbarter.com.

