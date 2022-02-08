Health systems across the continuum of care tap Medline to enhance supply chain strategies and outcomes Medline grows new prime vendor partnerships in 2021 with more than 230 healthcare providers and health systems

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced that the healthcare manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider grew its prime vendor partnerships in 2021 to include more than 230 additional healthcare providers and health systems, worth nearly $2 billion in annual, incremental medical supplies and solution sales that span the continuum of care.

The new healthcare providers and health systems to partner with Medline in 2021 included Northwestern Medicine in Illinois, Rochester Regional Health in New York, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic in Texas, Windsor Lane Health Care in Ohio, Ochsner Health in Louisiana, and Golden LivingCenters in Indiana.

"Throughout 2021, the Medline team remained laser-focused on supporting our customers through another challenging year and strengthening the resiliency of the healthcare supply chain," said Doug Golwas, executive vice president of acute care sales for Medline. "Heading into 2022, that commitment remains as we continue to partner with our customers and together identify new strategies to enhance operational and clinical efficiencies."

Partnering to make healthcare run better

With the scale of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-led business, in 2021, Medline continued to invest in its customers with customized clinical and supply chain solutions to enhance patient outcomes and operations.

"Not only was this another consecutive year of growth for our prime vendor distribution agreements, but 2021 also marked a year of exceptional growth for our clinical solutions partnerships," said Brad Mariam, executive vice president of post-acute care sales at Medline. "With Medline's unmatched agility and ability to scale, we've continued to grow in an ever-changing market by customizing clinical solutions for our customers – creating partnerships that last, because we are responsive and invested, for the long term."

Investing in future resiliency

Furthering its commitment to delivering superior customer service and building on Medline's $1.5B Healthcare Resilience Initiative, the company opened five newly constructed distribution centers in 2021, with two more to be completed in 2022. The newest LEED-certified distribution center, set to be fully operational during the first quarter of 2022, is located in Richmond Hill, Georgia, less than 30 miles from the Port of Savannah. The Richmond Hill facility will provide an additional 1.2 million square feet of space to stockpile needed supplies for customer distribution centers throughout the region – bringing Medline's total medical-grade U.S. warehousing footprint to more than 27 million square feet. This enhances Medline's nationwide disaster preparedness capacity, allowing the company to provide inventory management services, expand customized third-party logistics (3PL) capabilities, and further support Medline's CERT™ (Customer Emergency Response Tools) program – a subscription-based service to store and manage critical emergency inventory.

In October 2021, Medline also completed the previously announced transaction with an investor partnership group of Blackstone, Carlyle and Hellman & Friedman, some of the world's leading investment firms. The company plans to use the new resources from the partnership to expand its product offerings, accelerate international expansion and continue to make new infrastructure investments to strengthen its global supply chain.

Learn how Medline tailors solutions across the entire continuum of care as a manufacturer and distributor by visiting www.medline.com/supply-chain.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering with healthcare systems and facilities across the continuum of care, Medline provides the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high-quality care. With the scale of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-led business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 27,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 125 countries and territories. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

