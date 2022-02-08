Four Texas Companies Join New National Brand: Game One Game One honors local legacies and commitment to customer service

LUBBOCK, Texas, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four sports equipment and apparel companies that have served Texas for decades joined a new national brand, Game One. Cardinal Sports, Athletic Supply, Barcelona Sports, Williams Sporting Goods and four other legacy companies embody the Game One mission of caring for employees and providing excellent customer service.

"You can't buy relationships; trust is earned through years and decades of service and support," says Ronny Flowers, President of Athletic Supply. "With the Game One national footprint, we're even better equipped to deliver what our customers need when they need it."

"For decades, our legacy companies have been building exceptional reputations in their communities by prioritizing relationships and putting people first. This will be at the forefront for Game One," says Jayme Wisely, CEO of Game One.

Game One is one of the largest and fastest growing sports equipment and apparel suppliers in the country, serving a loyal customer base of 13,000 schools and organizations in 38 states. The company is able to provide quality products through established relationships with big-name brands and is the only national dealer to provide Nike, Adidas and Under Armor.

The new brand reflects the determination and energy athletes and coaches feel before that first game of the season. Team members show the Game One attitude and effort by being prepared and laser-focused on supporting their customers.

"We're proud of the reputation we've built by taking care of employees, who, in turn, take care of our customers. This will be at the forefront as Cardinal Sports and several other legacy companies become Game One," says Tony Cardinal, President of Cardinal Sports.

Wisley says, "There is something about the passion and the drive of all athletes, regardless of their place on the roster. We want all athletes to feel like they are part of the team."

About Game One:

Game One is a leader in sports equipment and apparel, with more than 180 sales reps serving 13,000 active customers across 38 states. It is the only national team dealer that can offer all of the big-name brands like Nike, Adidas and Under Armour. Learn more at Game-One.com .

