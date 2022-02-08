Four Florida Hospice and Palliative Care Organizations Form Synthase Collaborative Avow, Haven, St. Francis Reflections Lifestage Care, and Treasure Coast Hospice Partner to Leverage Their Quality of Care and Scale

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avow, Haven, St. Francis Reflections Lifestage Care, and Treasure Coast Hospice announced today the creation of Synthase Collaborative, a not-for-profit corporation that will enable the mission-driven hospice and palliative care providers to enhance access to quality post-acute care and services throughout communities in Florida.

As the U.S. Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) moves toward value-based care models, healthcare providers are developing innovative ways to improve quality and patient outcomes. To better coordinate patient care, many providers, including hospice and palliative care organizations, are forming collaborative networks to achieve economies of scale and ensure patient satisfaction and quality care.

"The Synthase Collaborative is a strategic partnership that will provide our organizations with a unified structure as we continue to deliver the highest quality care to our patients and families while also sharing best practices, optimizing resources, and reducing costs." said Jaysen Roa, President of Synthase and President and CEO of Avow. "This partnership will also strengthen our position to negotiate with insurers as new value-based payment models emerge, which supports our mission to enhance access to compassionate hospice and palliative care as well as other post-acute and home-based care in the communities we serve."

Members of the Synthase Collaborative will maintain their autonomy and independence.

The four not-for-profit organizations care for an average of 2,200 patients daily and provide care and services to more than 18,000 adults and children annually. Together, they serve 23 Florida counties, representing approximately 4.5 million residents, or 20%, of the State's total population.

"The word synthase describes an enzyme that catalyzes the linking together of two molecules, thus, the name for our collaboration, which brings together community-based hospices and palliative care organizations fully dedicated to their mission and unified by their core values and compassionate approach to care," said Pauline Taylor, Secretary of Synthase and President & C.O.O of Haven.

As part of their due diligence, Synthase Collaborative members looked at similar initiatives across the country where not-for-profit hospice and palliative care organizations have formed regional alliances.

"We specifically chose a collaboration model to ensure that each of our organizations continues to be governed by a local board of directors and that we remain focused on identifying and meeting our individual community's needs for quality, compassionate hospice, palliative and serious illness care, as well as grief and bereavement and related programs and services," said Jackie Kendrick, Vice President of Synthase and President and CEO of Treasure Coast Hospice. "We believe the genuine collaboration model we've selected best reflects the unique strengths and local character of Florida's not-for-profit hospices."

The Synthase Collaborative is comprised of four of Florida's community-based not-for-profit hospice and palliative care providers: Avow (serving Collier County); Haven Hospice (serving the counties of Hamilton, Suwannee, Columbia, Lafayette, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy, Baker, Union, Duval, Clay, Nassau, St. Johns, Flagler, Volusia, Putnam, Bradford, and Alachua); St. Francis Reflections Lifestage Care (serving Brevard County), and Treasure Coast Hospice (serving the counties of Martin, St. Lucie, and Okeechobee).

The Synthase Collaborative leadership includes: Jaysen Roa, President of Synthase and President and CEO of Avow; Jackie Kendrick, Vice President of Synthase and President and CEO of Treasure Coast Hospice; Pauline Taylor, Secretary of Synthase and President and C.O.O. of Haven; and Joseph Killian, Treasurer of Synthase and CEO of St. Francis Reflections Lifestage Care.

For more information, visit https://synthase.care/ or email info@synthase.care.

