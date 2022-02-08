CNO Financial Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) today announced that for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, net income was $115.8 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, compared to net income of $111.8 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, in 4Q20. Net operating income (1) in 4Q21 was $108.5 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, compared to $86.0 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in 4Q20.
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $441.0 million, or $3.36 per diluted share, compared to $301.8 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, in 2020. Net operating income (1) for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $365.6 million, or $2.79 per diluted share, compared to $362.3 million, or $2.53 per diluted share, in 2020.
"Solid fourth quarter results capped off another strong year, demonstrating CNO's continued agility navigating the pandemic and the successful execution of our strategic priorities," said Gary C. Bhojwani, chief executive officer. "While visibility into COVID's ongoing impact on our business remains unclear, the dedication of our associates and agents and the strength of our model will enable us to continue to drive value for all of the constituents we serve."
Full Year 2021 Highlights
- Earnings per diluted share of $3.36, up 59% compared to 2020
- Operating (1) EPS of $2.79, up 10% from 2020
- Total new annualized premiums (NAP) (4) up 9% from 2020
- Direct-to-consumer life insurance NAP (4) up 16% from 2020, exceeding $100 million for first time, up 40% from 2019
- Annuity collected premiums up 20% from 2020
- Returned $468.1 million to shareholders in the form of share repurchases (a record $402.4 million) and dividends ($65.7 million)
- Return on equity (ROE) of 8.5%; operating ROE, as adjusted (6), of 12.1%
Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights
- Earnings per diluted share of $0.93 in 4Q21, up 16% compared to 4Q20
- Operating (1) EPS of $0.87 in 4Q21, up 43% compared to 4Q20
- Total NAP (4) up 2% from 4Q20
- Direct-to-consumer life insurance NAP (4) up 21% from 4Q20
- Annuity collected premiums up 15% from 4Q20
- Returned $115.7 million to shareholders in the form of share repurchases ($100.0 million) and dividends ($15.7 million); reduced weighted average share count by 11% since 4Q20
- Book value per share was $43.69, up 8% from 4Q20; book value per diluted share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (2), was $26.86, up 12% from 4Q20
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
Net operating income, a non-GAAP(a) financial measure, is used consistently by CNO's management to evaluate the operating performance of the Company and is a measure commonly used in the
Per diluted share
Quarter ended
Quarter ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
%
2021
2020
%
Income from insurance products (b)
$ 0.89
$ 0.48
85
$ 110.5
$ 67.9
63
Fee income
0.02
0.02
—
2.9
2.9
—
Investment income not allocated to product lines (c)
0.34
0.41
(17)
42.8
57.8
(26)
Expenses not allocated to product lines
(0.14)
(0.12)
17
(17.4)
(17.8)
(2)
Operating earnings before taxes
1.11
0.79
138.8
110.8
Income tax expense on operating income
(0.24)
(0.18)
33
(30.3)
(24.8)
22
Net operating income (1)
0.87
0.61
43
108.5
86.0
26
Net realized investment gains from sales,
0.04
0.09
4.7
12.6
Net change in market value of investments
(0.10)
0.04
(12.1)
6.0
Fair value changes in embedded derivative liabilities
0.15
0.12
19.1
16.3
Other
(0.02)
(0.01)
(2.4)
(2.2)
Non-operating income before taxes
0.07
0.24
9.3
32.7
Income tax expense on non-operating income
(0.01)
(0.05)
(2.0)
(6.9)
Net non-operating income
0.06
0.19
7.3
25.8
Net income
$ 0.93
$ 0.80
$ 115.8
$ 111.8
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
125.0
140.4
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
(Amounts in millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Per diluted share
Year ended
Year ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
%
2021
2020
%
Income from insurance products (b)
$ 2.65
$ 2.54
4
$ 347.2
$ 363.8
(5)
Fee income
0.15
0.11
36
19.4
16.7
16
Investment income not allocated to product lines (c)
1.41
1.17
21
184.5
167.1
10
Expenses not allocated to product lines
(0.62)
(0.58)
7
(80.5)
(83.8)
(4)
Operating earnings before taxes
3.59
3.24
470.6
463.8
Income tax expense on operating income
(0.80)
(0.71)
13
(105.0)
(101.5)
3
Net operating income (1)
2.79
2.53
10
365.6
362.3
1
Net realized investment gains (losses) from sales,
0.27
(0.22)
34.8
(31.1)
Net change in market value of investments
(0.13)
(0.02)
(17.4)
(2.7)
Fair value changes in embedded derivative liabilities
0.51
(0.55)
67.2
(79.1)
Other
0.09
(0.04)
12.5
(6.6)
Non-operating income (loss) before taxes
0.74
(0.83)
97.1
(119.5)
Income tax (expense) benefit on non-operating income
(0.17)
0.17
(21.7)
25.0
Valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and other
—
0.24
—
34.0
Net non-operating income (loss)
0.57
(0.42)
75.4
(60.5)
Net income
$ 3.36
$ 2.11
$ 441.0
$ 301.8
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
131.1
143.2
(a)
GAAP is defined as accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
(b)
Income from insurance products is the sum of the insurance margins of the annuity, health and life segments, less allocated insurance administrative expenses. It excludes the fee income segment, excess investment income, parent company expenses and income taxes. Insurance margin is management's measure of the profitability of its annuity, health and life segments' performance and consists of premiums plus allocated investment income less insurance policy benefits, interest credited, commissions, advertising expense and amortization of acquisition costs.
(c)
Investment income not allocated to product lines is defined as net investment income less: (i) equity returns credited to policyholder
FINANCIAL SUMMARY (continued)
Shareholders' equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, and book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
Quarter ended
December 31,
2021
2020
Trailing twelve months return on equity (a)
8.5%
6.5%
Trailing twelve months operating return on equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
12.1%
12.9%
Trailing twelve months operating return, excluding significant items, on equity, excluding accumulated other
11.8%
12.0%
Shareholders' equity
$ 5,259.7
$ 5,484.2
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(1,947.1)
(2,186.1)
Shareholders' equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income
3,312.6
3,298.1
Net operating loss carryforwards
(243.7)
(341.9)
Shareholders' equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income and net operating loss
$ 3,068.9
$ 2,956.2
Book value per diluted share
$ 42.65
$ 39.82
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(15.79)
(15.87)
Book value per diluted share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (a non-GAAP financial
$ 26.86
$ 23.95
(a)
Calculated using average shareholders' equity for the measurement period.
INSURANCE OPERATIONS
Annuity products accounted for 37 percent of the Company's margin for the quarter.
Annuity premiums collected increased 15 percent and annuity account values increased 7 percent in 4Q21 compared to 4Q20.
Health products accounted for 51 percent of the Company's insurance margin for the quarter and 66 percent of insurance policy income.
Life products accounted for 12 percent of the Company's insurance margin for the quarter and 33 percent of insurance policy income.
Sales of health products were down 3 percent and sales of life products were up 7 percent in 4Q21 compared to 4Q20.
ANNUITY COLLECTED PREMIUMS
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
Quarter ended December 31,
2021
2020
%
Annuity collected premiums
$ 397.4
$ 345.0
15
INSURANCE POLICY INCOME
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
Quarter ended December 31,
2021
2020
%
Annuity
$ 4.1
$ 4.4
(7)
Health
415.2
422.6
(2)
Life
210.6
202.0
4
Total insurance policy income
$ 629.9
$ 629.0
—
SALES MEASURED AS NEW ANNUALIZED PREMIUMS FOR
LIFE AND HEALTH PRODUCTS
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
Quarter ended December 31,
2021
2020
%
Health
$ 47.7
$ 49.1
(3)
Life
39.8
37.1
7
Total new annualized premiums (4)
$ 87.5
$ 86.2
2
INSURANCE MARGIN
Insurance margin is management's measure of profitability of its annuity, health and life segments' performance and consists of premiums
Quarter ended
December 31,
% of
December 31,
% of
%
Margin
Annuity interest margin
$ 93.9
$ 68.1
38
Life insurance interest margin
1.3
0.4
225
Total interest-sensitive margin
95.2
68.5
39
Insurance margin
Health
129.5
31
125.2
30
3
Life (a)
29.1
14
36.9
18
(21)
Total other insurance margin
158.6
25
162.1
26
(2)
Total insurance margin
253.8
230.6
Allocated expenses
(143.3)
(162.7)
Income from insurance products
$ 110.5
$ 67.9
Per diluted share
$ 0.89
$ 0.48
Weighted average diluted shares
125.0
140.4
(a)
Net of $21.8 million and $15.6 million of non-deferred television advertising expense related to our direct distribution channel in the 2021 and 2020 periods, respectively.
Total allocated expenses were $143.3 million, down 12 percent from the year-ago quarter.
Total insurance margins were favorably impacted by $25.9 million and $11.8 million in the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, due to adjustments arising from our comprehensive annual actuarial review of assumptions. See pages 19 and 21 for summaries of the impacts of significant items.
In addition, total insurance margins were favorably impacted by approximately $16 million and $19 million in the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, due to the estimated impacts of COVID-19.
ANNUITY RESULTS BY PRODUCT TYPE
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
Annuity margin
Quarter ended
December 31,
2021
2020
Fixed index annuities
$ 77.4
$ 58.1
Fixed interest annuities
10.1
8.5
Other annuities
6.4
1.5
Total
$ 93.9
$ 68.1
Annuity collected premiums
Quarter ended
December 31,
2021
2020
Annuity collected premiums
$ 397.4
$ 345.0
Average net insurance liabilities (5)
Quarter ended
December 31,
2021
2020
Fixed index annuities
$ 8,096.7
$ 7,342.1
Fixed interest annuities
1,813.3
2,000.1
Other annuities
495.8
517.9
Total
$ 10,405.8
$ 9,860.1
Margin/average net insurance liabilities (a)
Quarter ended
December 31,
2021
2020
Fixed index annuities
3.82%
3.17%
Fixed interest annuities
2.23%
1.70%
Other annuities
5.16%
1.16%
Total
3.61%
2.76%
(a)
Defined as annualized quarterly annuity margin divided by average net insurance liabilities (5).
Total annuity margins were favorably impacted by $26.9 million and $16.1 million in the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, due to adjustments arising from our comprehensive annual actuarial review of assumptions. See pages 19 and 21 for summaries of the impacts of significant items.
In addition, total annuity margins were favorably (unfavorably) impacted by approximately $1 million and $(1) million in the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, due to the estimated impacts of COVID-19.
HEALTH INSURANCE RESULTS BY PRODUCT TYPE
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
Health margin
Quarter ended
December 31,
2021
2020
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
%
Supplemental health and other health
$ 54.0
31
$ 53.0
31
2
Medicare supplement
42.8
24
43.3
23
(1)
Long-term care
32.7
49
28.9
44
13
Total
$ 129.5
31
$ 125.2
30
3
Health insurance policy income
Quarter ended
December 31,
2021
2020
% change
Supplemental health and other health
$ 172.8
$ 170.6
1
Medicare supplement
176.0
186.0
(5)
Long-term care
66.4
66.0
1
Total
$ 415.2
$ 422.6
(2)
Health NAP (4)
Quarter ended
December 31,
2021
2020
% change
Supplemental health and other health
$ 28.1
$ 29.7
(5)
Medicare supplement
9.1
12.2
(25)
Long-term care
10.5
7.2
46
Total
$ 47.7
$ 49.1
(3)
Total health margins were favorably impacted by approximately $35 million in each of the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, due to the estimated impacts of COVID-19.
LIFE INSURANCE RESULTS BY PRODUCT TYPE
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
Life margin
Quarter ended
December 31,
2021
2020
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
%
Life insurance interest margin
$ 1.3
$ 0.4
225
Life insurance margin:
Traditional life
15.7
9
26.8
17
(41)
Interest sensitive life
13.4
31
10.1
25
33
Subtotal
29.1
14
36.9
18
(21)
Total margin
$ 30.4
$ 37.3
(18)
Life insurance policy income
Quarter ended
December 31,
2021
2020
% change
Traditional life
$ 168.0
$ 161.6
4
Interest sensitive life
42.6
40.4
5
Total
$ 210.6
$ 202.0
4
Life NAP (4)
Quarter ended
December 31,
2021
2020
% change
Traditional life
$ 31.2
$ 29.8
5
Interest sensitive life
8.6
7.3
18
Total
$ 39.8
$ 37.1
7
Average net insurance liabilities (5) and interest margin
Quarter ended
December 31,
2021
2020
% change
Interest sensitive life products
$ 996.9
$ 939.9
6
Interest margin/average net insurance liabilities (5)
0.52%
0.17%
206
Total life margins were unfavorably impacted by $1.0 million and $4.3 million in the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, due to adjustments arising from our comprehensive annual actuarial review of assumptions. See pages 19 and 21 for summaries of the impact of significant items.
In addition, total life margins were unfavorably impacted by approximately $20 million and $15 million in the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, due to the estimated impacts of COVID-19.
QUARTERLY AVERAGE EXCLUSIVE PRODUCING AGENTS
Average Exclusive Producing Agent Count
Quarter ended
December 31,
%
2021
2020
change
Consumer
Field agents (a) (c)
4,008
4,539
(12)
Tele-sales agents
220
257
(14)
Total agents
4,228
4,796
(12)
Registered agents (b) (c)
655
641
2
Worksite (a) (c)
227
255
(11)
____________________
(a)
Producing agents represent the monthly average of exclusive agents that have submitted at least one policy in the month.
(b)
Registered agents are dually licensed as insurance agents and financial representatives who can buy and sell securities for clients, and/or investment advisors who can provide ongoing investment advice for clients.
(c)
Agent counts represent the average of the last 3 months.
INVESTMENTS
INVESTMENT INCOME NOT ALLOCATED TO PRODUCT LINES
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
Management uses investment income not allocated to product lines as the measure to evaluate the performance
Quarter ended December 31,
2021
2020
%
Net investment income
$ 395.1
$ 390.6
1
Allocated to product lines:
Annuity
(116.3)
(115.5)
1
Health
(72.4)
(70.9)
2
Life
(36.4)
(35.4)
3
Equity returns credited to policyholder account balances
(94.0)
(77.6)
21
Amounts allocated to product lines and credited to policyholder account balances
(319.1)
(299.4)
7
Amount related to variable interest entities and other non-operating items
(7.6)
(8.2)
(7)
Interest expense on corporate debt
(15.7)
(14.4)
9
Interest expense on investment borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank program
(2.3)
(2.9)
(21)
Expenses related to funding agreement-backed note program
(2.3)
—
n/m
Less amounts credited to deferred compensation plans (offsetting investment income)
(5.3)
(7.9)
(33)
Total adjustments
(33.2)
(33.4)
Investment income not allocated to product lines
$ 42.8
$ 57.8
(26)
Per diluted share
$ 0.34
$ 0.41
INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO
(Dollars in millions)
The composition of the investment portfolio at December 31, 2021 is as follows:
$
% of total
Fixed maturities, available for sale, at fair value
$ 24,805.4
86
Equity securities at fair value
131.1
1
Mortgage loans
1,218.6
4
Policy loans
120.2
—
Trading securities
227.2
1
Investments held by variable interest entities
1,199.6
4
Other invested assets
1,224.0
4
Total investment portfolio
$ 28,926.1
100
Fixed maturities, available for sale, at amortized cost by asset class as of December 31, 2021 are as follows:
Investment
Below
Total
Corporate securities
$ 12,384.0
$ 811.4
$ 13,195.4
United States Treasury securities and obligations of the United States government
166.2
—
166.2
States and political subdivisions
2,637.4
11.6
2,649.0
Foreign governments
85.4
—
85.4
Asset-backed securities
983.1
145.9
1,129.0
Agency residential mortgage-backed securities
36.7
—
36.7
Non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities
1,141.0
729.4
(a)
1,870.4
Collateralized loan obligations
574.2
13.1
587.3
Commercial mortgage-backed securities
2,064.6
83.6
2,148.2
Total
$ 20,072.6
$ 1,795.0
$ 21,867.6
____________________
(a)
Certain structured securities rated below investment grade by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations may be assigned a NAIC 1 or NAIC 2 designation based on the cost basis of the security relative to estimated recoverable amounts as determined by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).
The fair value of CNO's available for sale fixed maturity portfolio was $24.8 billion compared with an amortized cost of $21.9 billion. Net unrealized gains were comprised of gross unrealized gains of $3.0 billion and gross unrealized losses of $41 million. The allowance for credit losses was $7.6 million at December 31, 2021.
At both amortized cost and fair value, 92 percent of fixed maturities, available for sale, were rated "investment grade."
Non-Operating Items
Net investment gains in 4Q21 were $4.7 million (net of related amortization) including the unfavorable change in the allowance for credit losses of $1.7 million which was recorded in earnings. Net investment gains in 4Q20 were $12.6 million (net of related amortization) including the favorable change in the allowance for credit losses of $12.9 million which was recorded in earnings.
During 4Q21 and 4Q20, we recognized an increase (decrease) in earnings of $(12.1) million and $6.0 million, respectively, due to the net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings.
During 4Q21 and 4Q20, we recognized an increase in earnings of $19.1 million and $16.3 million, respectively, resulting from changes in the estimated fair value of embedded derivative liabilities related to our fixed index annuities, net of related amortization. Such amounts include the impacts of changes in market interest rates used to determine the derivative's estimated fair value.
In 4Q21 and 4Q20, other non-operating items included a decrease in earnings of $4.3 million and $3.1 million, respectively, for the mark-to-market change in the agent deferred compensation plan liability which was impacted by changes in the underlying actuarial assumptions used to value the liability. We recognize the mark-to-market change in the estimated value of this liability through earnings as assumptions change.
Statutory (based on non-GAAP measures) and GAAP Capital Information
Our consolidated statutory risk-based capital ratio was estimated at 386% at December 31, 2021, reflecting estimated 4Q21 statutory operating income of $88 million (and $289 million during 2021) and the payment of insurance company dividends to the holding company of $328.3 million during 2021 (none of which was paid in 4Q21).
During the fourth quarter of 2021, we repurchased $100.0 million of common stock under our securities repurchase program. We repurchased 4.1 million common shares at an average cost of $24.69 per share. As of December 31, 2021, we had 120.4 million shares outstanding and had authority to repurchase up to an additional $366.9 million of our common stock. During 4Q21, dividends paid on common stock totaled $15.7 million.
Unrestricted cash and investments held by our holding company were $249 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $388 million at December 31, 2020.
Book value per common share was $43.69 at December 31, 2021 compared to $40.54 at December 31, 2020. Book value per diluted share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (2), was $26.86 at December 31, 2021, compared to $23.95 at December 31, 2020.
The debt-to-capital ratio was 17.8 percent and 17.2 percent at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Our debt-to-total capital ratio, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (3) was 25.6 percent at both December 31, 2021 and 2020.
Return on equity for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, was 8.5% and 6.5%, respectively. Operating return, excluding significant items, on equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income and net operating loss carryforwards (6) for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, was 11.8% and 12.0%, respectively.
In this news release, CNO includes non-GAAP measures to enhance investors' understanding of management's view of the business. The non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for GAAP, but rather a supplement to increase transparency by providing broader perspective. CNO's definitions of non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies' definitions. More detailed information including various GAAP and non-GAAP measurements are located at CNOinc.com in the Investors section under SEC Filings.
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These prospective statements reflect management's current expectations, but are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, please refer to CNO's cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements, and the business environment in which the Company operates, contained in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and any subsequent Form 10-Q or Form 10-K on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and on the Company's website at CNOinc.com in the Investors section. CNO specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future developments or otherwise.
EARNINGS RELEASE CONFERENCE CALL WEBCAST:
The Company will host a conference call to discuss results on February 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, we will be referring to a presentation that will be available at the Investors section of the company's website.
To participate by dial-in, please register at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7844578. Upon registering, you will be provided with call details and a registrant ID used to track attendance on the conference call. Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email.
For those investors who prefer to listen to the call online, we will be broadcasting the call live via webcast. The event can be accessed through the Investors section of the company's website: ir.CNOinc.com. Participants should go to the website at least 15 minutes before the event to register and download any necessary audio software.
ABOUT CNO FINANCIAL GROUP
CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $36 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 4,500 exclusive agents and 4,000 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.
CNO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Dollars in millions)
(unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Investments:
Fixed maturities, available for sale, at fair value (net of allowance for credit losses: 2021 -
$ 24,805.4
$ 23,383.6
Equity securities at fair value
131.1
151.2
Mortgage loans (net of allowance for credit losses: 2021 - $5.6 and 2020 - $11.8)
1,218.6
1,358.7
Policy loans
120.2
123.0
Trading securities
227.2
232.0
Investments held by variable interest entities (net of allowance for credit losses: 2021 - $3.7
1,199.6
1,189.4
Other invested assets
1,224.0
1,146.4
Total investments
28,926.1
27,584.3
Cash and cash equivalents - unrestricted
632.1
937.8
Cash and cash equivalents held by variable interest entities
99.6
54.1
Accrued investment income
216.4
205.8
Present value of future profits
222.6
249.4
Deferred acquisition costs
1,112.0
1,027.8
Reinsurance receivables (net of allowance for credit losses: 2021 - $3.0 and 2020 - $4.0)
4,354.3
4,584.3
Income tax assets, net
118.3
199.4
Assets held in separate accounts
3.9
4.2
Other assets
519.1
492.8
Total assets
$ 36,204.4
$ 35,339.9
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Liabilities for insurance products:
Policyholder account liabilities
$ 13,689.7
$ 12,540.6
Future policy benefits
11,670.7
11,744.2
Liability for policy and contract claims
501.8
561.8
Unearned and advanced premiums
246.7
252.6
Liabilities related to separate accounts
3.9
4.2
Other liabilities
830.9
821.8
Investment borrowings
1,715.8
1,642.5
Borrowings related to variable interest entities
1,147.9
1,151.8
Notes payable – direct corporate obligations
1,137.3
1,136.2
Total liabilities
30,944.7
29,855.7
Commitments and Contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock ($0.01 par value, 8,000,000,000 shares authorized, shares issued and
1.2
1.3
Additional paid-in capital
2,184.2
2,544.5
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,947.1
2,186.1
Retained earnings
1,127.2
752.3
Total shareholders' equity
5,259.7
5,484.2
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 36,204.4
$ 35,339.9
CNO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues:
Insurance policy income
$ 629.9
$ 629.0
$ 2,523.4
$ 2,511.3
Net investment income:
General account assets
285.9
290.1
1,140.2
1,079.0
Policyholder and other special-purpose portfolios
109.2
100.5
280.5
143.5
Investment gains (losses):
Net investment gains (losses)
(5.4)
6.3
6.9
(17.7)
Change in allowance for credit losses and other-than-temporary
(1.7)
12.9
12.2
(18.5)
Total investment gains (losses)
(7.1)
19.2
19.1
(36.2)
Fee revenue and other income
56.9
37.4
159.0
123.5
Total revenues
1,074.8
1,076.2
4,122.2
3,821.1
Benefits and expenses:
Insurance policy benefits
549.4
566.1
2,190.7
2,157.9
Interest expense
23.6
23.3
95.4
108.8
Amortization
80.9
75.9
281.1
268.1
Other operating costs and expenses
272.8
267.4
987.3
942.0
Total benefits and expenses
926.7
932.7
3,554.5
3,476.8
Income before income taxes
148.1
143.5
567.7
344.3
Income tax expense (benefit):
Tax expense on period income
32.3
31.7
126.7
76.5
Valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and other tax items
—
—
—
(34.0)
Net income
$ 115.8
$ 111.8
$ 441.0
$ 301.8
Earnings per common share:
Basic:
Weighted average shares outstanding
122,017,000
138,232,000
128,400,000
142,096,000
Net income
$ .95
$ .81
$ 3.43
$ 2.12
Diluted:
Weighted average shares outstanding
125,020,000
140,387,000
131,126,000
143,164,000
Net income
$ .93
$ .80
$ 3.36
$ 2.11
NOTES
(1)
Management believes that an analysis of Net income applicable to common stock before: (i) net realized investment gains or losses from sales, impairments and the change in allowance for credit losses, net of related amortization and taxes; (ii) net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings, net of taxes; (iii) fair value changes due to fluctuations in the interest rates used to discount embedded derivative liabilities related to our fixed index annuities, net of related amortization and taxes; (iv) fair value changes related to the agent deferred compensation plan, net of taxes; (v) loss on extinguishment of debt, net of taxes; (vi) changes in the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and other tax items; and (viii) other non-operating items consisting primarily of earnings attributable to variable interest entities, net of taxes ("Net operating income," a non-GAAP financial measure) is important to evaluate the financial performance of the company, and is a key measure commonly used in the life insurance industry. Management uses this measure to evaluate performance because the items excluded from net operating income can be affected by events that are unrelated to the company's underlying fundamentals. A reconciliation of Net operating income to Net income applicable to common stock is provided in the tables on pages 2 and 3. Additional information concerning this non-GAAP measure is included in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are available in the "Investors - SEC Filings" section of CNO's website, CNOinc.com.
(2)
Book value per diluted share reflects the potential dilution that could occur if outstanding stock options were exercised and restricted stock and performance units were vested. The dilution from options, restricted shares and performance units is calculated using the treasury stock method. Under this method, we assume the proceeds from the exercise of the options (or the unrecognized compensation expense with respect to restricted stock and performance units) will be used to purchase shares of our common stock at the closing market price on the last day of the period. In addition, the calculation of this non-GAAP measure differs from the corresponding GAAP measure because accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) has been excluded from the value of capital used to determine this measure. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful because it removes the volatility that arises from changes in the unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of our investments.
(3)
The calculation of this non-GAAP measure differs from the corresponding GAAP measure because accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) has been excluded from the value of capital used to determine this measure. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful because it removes the volatility that arises from changes in the unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of our investments.
(4)
Measured by new annualized premiums for life and health products, which includes 10% of single premium whole life
(5)
Net insurance liabilities are equal to total insurance liabilities less: (i) amounts related to reinsured business; (ii) deferred acquisition costs; (iii) present value of future profits; and (iv) the value of unexpired options credited to insurance liabilities.
(6)
The following summarizes the calculations of: (i) operating return on equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure); (ii) operating return, excluding significant items, on equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure); and (iii) return on equity are as follows (dollars in millions):
Year ended
4Q21
4Q20
Net operating income
$ 365.6
$ 362.3
Net operating income, excluding significant items
$ 357.3
$ 338.2
Net income
$ 441.0
$ 301.8
Average common equity, excluding accumulated other
comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss
carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure)
$ 3,026.0
$ 2,812.4
Average common shareholders' equity
$ 5,197.4
$ 4,665.4
Operating return on equity, excluding accumulated other
comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss
carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure)
12.1%
12.9%
Operating return, excluding significant items, on equity, excluding
accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net
operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure)
11.8%
12.0%
Return on equity
8.5%
6.5%
The following summarizes: (i) operating earnings; (ii) significant items; (iii) operating earnings, excluding significant items; and (iv) net income (loss) (dollars in millions):
Net operating
Net operating
income,
income,
excluding
Net
excluding
significant
income (loss) -
Net operating
Significant
significant
items - trailing
Net
trailing
income
items
items (a)
four quarters
income (loss)
four quarters
1Q20
$ 84.3
$ —
$ 84.3
$ 300.6
$ (21.2)
$ 336.4
2Q20
79.4
(17.7)
(b)
61.7
285.9
82.0
380.8
3Q20
112.6
—
112.6
329.3
129.2
468.0
4Q20
86.0
(6.4)
(c)
79.6
338.2
111.8
301.8
1Q21
75.2
6.1
(d)
81.3
335.2
147.4
470.4
2Q21
89.1
3.5
(e)
92.6
366.1
78.0
466.4
3Q21
92.8
2.3
(f)
95.1
348.6
99.8
437.0
4Q21
108.5
(20.2)
(g)
88.3
357.3
115.8
441.0
(a) See note (7) for additional information.
(b) Comprised of: (i) $45.9 million of net favorable adjustments arising from our review of actuarial assumptions; (ii) $23.5 million
(c) Comprised of: (i) $11.8 million of net favorable adjustments arising from our review of actuarial assumptions; (ii) $3.7 million
(d) Comprised of: (i) $5.3 million from legal and regulatory matters; (ii) $2.5 million of transaction expenses related to the previously
(e) Comprised of: (i) $4.5 million from legal and regulatory matters; and (ii) a decrease in tax expense of $1.0 million.
(f) Comprised of: (i) $3.0 million from legal and regulatory matters; and (ii) a decrease in tax expense of $.7 million.
(g) Comprised of: (i) $25.9 million of net favorable adjustments arising from our review of actuarial assumptions; and (ii) an increase in
tax expense of $5.7 million.
A reconciliation of pre-tax operating earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) to net income is as follows (dollars in millions):
Year ended
4Q21
4Q20
Pre-tax operating earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure)
$ 470.6
$ 463.8
Income tax expense
(105.0)
(101.5)
Net operating income
365.6
362.3
Non-operating items:
Net realized investment gains (losses) from sales, impairments and change in allowance for
34.8
(31.1)
Net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings
(17.4)
(2.7)
Fair value changes in embedded derivative liabilities, net of related amortization
67.2
(79.1)
Fair value changes related to the agent deferred compensation plan
8.9
(16.3)
Other
3.6
9.7
Non-operating income (loss) before taxes
97.1
(119.5)
Income tax (expense) benefit:
On non-operating income (loss)
(21.7)
25.0
Valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and other tax items
—
34.0
Net non-operating income (loss)
75.4
(60.5)
Net income
$ 441.0
$ 301.8
A reconciliation of consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss
4Q19
Consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive
income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards
(a non-GAAP financial measure)
$ 2,761.9
Net operating loss carryforwards
542.6
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,372.5
Common shareholders' equity
$ 4,677.0
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
Consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive
income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards
(a non-GAAP financial measure)
$ 2,701.2
$ 2,784.2
$ 2,905.1
$ 2,956.2
Net operating loss carryforwards
469.4
426.8
377.2
341.9
Accumulated other comprehensive income
595.2
1,520.2
1,801.6
2,186.1
Common shareholders' equity
$ 3,765.8
$ 4,731.2
$ 5,083.9
$ 5,484.2
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
Consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive
income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards
(a non-GAAP financial measure)
$ 3,019.5
$ 3,035.6
$ 3,036.3
$ 3,068.9
Net operating loss carryforwards
323.1
292.9
266.9
243.7
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,518.1
1,995.5
1,929.7
1,947.1
Common shareholders' equity
$ 4,860.7
$ 5,324.0
$ 5,232.9
$ 5,259.7
A reconciliation of consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) to common shareholders' equity, is as follows (dollars in millions):
Trailing four quarter average
4Q21
4Q20
Consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive
income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards
(a non-GAAP financial measure)
$ 3,026.0
$ 2,812.4
Net operating loss carryforwards
293.9
428.9
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,877.5
1,424.1
Common shareholders' equity
$ 5,197.4
$ 4,665.4
(7)
The tables below summarize the financial impact of significant items on our net operating income. Management believes that identifying the impact of these items enhances the understanding of our operating results (dollars in millions, except per share data).
Three months ended
December 31, 2021
Actual
Significant
Excluding
items
Insurance product margin
Annuity margin
$ 93.9
$ (26.9)
(a)
$ 67.0
Health margin
129.5
—
129.5
Life margin
30.4
1.0
(a)
31.4
Total insurance product margin
253.8
(25.9)
227.9
Allocated expenses
(143.3)
—
(143.3)
Income from insurance products
110.5
(25.9)
84.6
Fee income
2.9
—
2.9
Investment income not allocated to product lines
42.8
—
42.8
Expenses not allocated to product lines
(17.4)
—
(17.4)
Operating earnings before taxes
138.8
(25.9)
112.9
Income tax (expense) benefit on operating income
(30.3)
5.7
(24.6)
Net operating income
$ 108.5
$ (20.2)
$ 88.3
Net operating income per diluted share
$ 0.87
$ (0.16)
$ 0.71
___________
(a)
Adjustments arising from our comprehensive annual actuarial review of assumptions.
Three months ended
September 30, 2021
Actual results
Significant items
Excluding significant
items
Insurance product margin
Annuity margin
$ 52.5
$ —
$ 52.5
Health margin
117.9
—
117.9
Life margin
53.2
—
53.2
Total insurance product margin
223.6
—
223.6
Allocated expenses
(140.5)
—
(140.5)
Income from insurance products
83.1
—
83.1
Fee income
2.6
—
2.6
Investment income not allocated to product lines
50.9
—
50.9
Expenses not allocated to product lines
(17.3)
3.0
(a)
(14.3)
Operating earnings before taxes
119.3
3.0
122.3
Income tax (expense) benefit on operating income
(26.5)
(0.7)
(27.2)
Net operating income
$ 92.8
$ 2.3
$ 95.1
Net operating income per diluted share
$ 0.72
$ 0.02
$ 0.74
___________
(a)
Comprised of $3.0 million from legal and regulatory matters.
Three months ended
June 30, 2021
Actual results
Significant items
Excluding significant
items
Insurance product margin
Annuity margin
$ 66.0
$ —
$ 66.0
Health margin
120.9
—
120.9
Life margin
39.7
—
39.7
Total insurance product margin
226.6
—
226.6
Allocated expenses
(141.6)
—
(141.6)
Income from insurance products
85.0
—
85.0
Fee income
6.6
—
6.6
Investment income not allocated to product lines
47.8
—
47.8
Expenses not allocated to product lines
(23.8)
4.5
(a)
(19.3)
Operating earnings before taxes
115.6
4.5
120.1
Income tax (expense) benefit on operating income
(26.5)
(1.0)
(27.5)
Net operating income
$ 89.1
$ 3.5
$ 92.6
Net operating income per diluted share
$ 0.66
$ 0.03
$ 0.69
___________
(a)
Comprised of $4.5 million from legal and regulatory matters.
Three months ended
March 31, 2021
Actual results
Significant items
Excluding significant
items
Insurance product margin
Annuity margin
$ 57.9
$ —
$ 57.9
Health margin
124.7
—
124.7
Life margin
27.1
—
27.1
Total insurance product margin
209.7
—
209.7
Allocated expenses
(141.1)
—
(141.1)
Income from insurance products
68.6
—
68.6
Fee income
7.3
—
7.3
Investment income not allocated to product lines
43.0
—
43.0
Expenses not allocated to product lines
(22.0)
7.8
(a)
(14.2)
Operating earnings before taxes
96.9
7.8
104.7
Income tax (expense) benefit on operating income
(21.7)
(1.7)
(23.4)
Net operating income
$ 75.2
$ 6.1
$ 81.3
Net operating income per diluted share
$ 0.55
$ 0.04
$ 0.59
___________
(a)
Comprised of: (i) $5.3 million from legal and regulatory matters; and (ii) $2.5 million of transaction expenses related to the previously announced acquisition of DirectPath, LLC. The legal and regulatory matters primarily consist of an increase to our liability for claims and interest pursuant to the Global Resolution Agreement, as we have now processed and verified most of the claims provided by the third party auditor allowing us to more accurately estimate the ultimate liability.
Three months ended
December 31, 2020
Actual results
Significant items
Excluding significant
items
Insurance product margin
Annuity margin
$ 68.1
$ (16.1)
(a)
$ 52.0
Health margin
125.2
—
125.2
Life margin
37.3
4.3
(a)
41.6
Total insurance product margin
230.6
(11.8)
218.8
Allocated expenses
(162.7)
—
(162.7)
Income from insurance products
67.9
(11.8)
56.1
Fee income
2.9
—
2.9
Investment income not allocated to product lines
57.8
—
57.8
Expenses not allocated to product lines
(17.8)
3.7
(b)
(14.1)
Operating earnings before taxes
110.8
(8.1)
102.7
Income tax (expense) benefit on operating income
(24.8)
1.7
(23.1)
Net operating income
$ 86.0
$ (6.4)
$ 79.6
Net operating income per diluted share
$ 0.61
$ (0.04)
$ 0.57
___________
(a)
Adjustments arising from our comprehensive annual actuarial review of assumptions.
(b)
Unfavorable impact related to asset impairments.
Three months ended
June 30, 2020
Actual
Significant
Excluding
items
Insurance product margin
Annuity margin
$ 123.8
$ 40.0
(a)
$ 72.3
(91.5)
(a)
Health margin
95.5
—
95.5
Life margin
36.1
5.6
(a)
41.7
Total insurance product margin
255.4
(45.9)
209.5
Allocated expenses
(128.1)
—
(128.1)
Income from insurance products
127.3
(45.9)
81.4
Fee income
5.2
—
5.2
Investment income not allocated to product lines
8.2
—
8.2
Expenses not allocated to product lines
(38.5)
23.5
(b)
(15.0)
Operating earnings before taxes
102.2
(22.4)
79.8
Income tax (expense) benefit on operating income
(22.8)
4.7
(18.1)
Net operating income
$ 79.4
$ (17.7)
$ 61.7
Net operating income per diluted share
$ 0.55
$ (0.12)
$ 0.43
___________
(a)
Given our expectation that interest rates will remain low for the long-term, we performed an actuarial unlocking exercise in the second quarter of 2020 to reflect our assumption that average new money rates will remain flat at 4 percent forever. This change and the related impacts to persistency assumptions had a $45.6 million unfavorable impact on pre-tax earnings. As part of the actuarial unlocking exercise, we also changed our assumptions related to the future option costs we incur in providing benefits on fixed index annuities which had a favorable impact on pre-tax earnings of $91.5 million. The impact of these changes in assumptions is summarized below (dollars in millions):
Line of business
Fixed index
Fixed interest
Interest-
Total
Favorable (unfavorable)
Impacts of an average new money rate assumption of 4 percent
Insurance policy benefits
$ (5.0)
$ —
$ (7.4)
$ (12.4)
Amortization
(25.6)
(9.4)
1.8
(33.2)
Subtotal
(30.6)
(9.4)
(5.6)
(45.6)
Impacts of changes in future option costs
Insurance policy benefits
104.8
—
—
104.8
Amortization
(13.3)
—
—
(13.3)
Subtotal
91.5
—
—
91.5
Impact on pre-tax income
$ 60.9
$ (9.4)
$ (5.6)
$ 45.9
This actuarial unlocking exercise did not replace our comprehensive annual review of all assumptions for our insurance products, which we completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.
(b)
We increased our liability for claims and interest pursuant to the previously disclosed Global Resolution Agreement entered into in November 2018. Pursuant to this agreement, a third-party auditor is acting on behalf of 41 states and the District of Columbia for the purpose of identifying deceased insureds and contract holders where benefits are payable pursuant to unclaimed property laws. The third-party auditor has provided information that we have processed and verified allowing us to more accurately estimate the ultimate liability pursuant to this agreement.
View original content:
SOURCE CNO Financial Group, Inc.