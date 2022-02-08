CHOP Announces Dollar-For-Dollar Matching Gift Campaign, Will Fund New Discoveries to Transform Personalized Pediatric Surgical Care

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) launched a dollar-for-dollar matching gift campaign called the "Addy and Lily Fund for Transformational Surgical Care" to support Dr. Holly Hedrick and her team who successfully separated conjoined twins, Addison (Addy) and Lilianna (Lily) Altobelli, in October 2021. The family's incredible journey recently made national headlines and inspired one anonymous donor to partner with the Altobellis and CHOP to raise funds to support families in need of lifesaving surgeries. From now until Valentines Day, February 14, the donor will match dollar-for-dollar every donation up to $2 million. Donors can support the campaign by making their donation here.

"We are truly grateful for the Altobelli family's advocacy and the generosity of this generous donor," said Monica Taylor-Lotty, Chief Development Officer at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation. "The donations from this campaign will accelerate new discoveries and transform pediatric surgical care to ensure the best possible outcomes for children."

Addy and Lily were born connected at the abdomen and chest, and they shared a liver, diaphragm, chest and abdominal wall. After nearly a year in intensive care at CHOP, the now separated twins are home in Chicago, where they are currently receiving follow up care and continue to reach developmental milestones.

"We believe there can be a greater good that comes from our family's story," said Dom and Maggie Altobelli, parents of Addy and Lily. "We are so thankful for the care we received at CHOP, and our hope is to fuel the work of Dr. Hedrick and the fetal surgical team to help families in similar circumstances."

