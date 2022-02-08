Avient Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

CLEVELAND, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), a leading provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions, today reported its fourth quarter and full year results for 2021. Fourth quarter and full year GAAP EPS were $0.32 and $2.51 compared to $0.81 and $1.46 in the prior year fourth quarter and full year, respectively. The company noted that GAAP EPS includes special items (Attachment 3), which impacted EPS in 2021 and 2020.

"I am extremely pleased to finish the year with another record quarter and report the highest level of annual adjusted earnings we have ever achieved," said Robert M. Patterson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Avient Corporation. "For the full year, adjusted EPS increased 58% to $3.05 driven by demand for sustainable solutions, healthcare applications and composites technologies."

The company reported sales growth of 27% for the full year compared to 2020, with all segments delivering record sales and operating income.

"We delivered record results this year against a backdrop of unprecedented challenges including the ongoing pandemic, substantial raw material inflation, supply chain disruptions, and labor shortages," added Mr. Patterson. "Avient's performance in this environment has been differentiated as a result of our specialty focus, end market transformation and excellence in execution."

"But none of this would be possible without exceptional associates who continue to take care of each other and our customers. I am very proud of the culture we have created at Avient and the investments we have made in sustainability, advancing diversity and inclusion, and workplace flexibility," Mr. Patterson continued. "In December, we completed our annual employee engagement survey and received our 3rd consecutive Great Place to Work® certification from the Great Place to Work Institute."

2022 Outlook

"As we discussed during our Investor Day in December, we have momentum in growing sustainable solutions, solving healthcare challenges and broadening advanced composite applications," said Jamie A. Beggs, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Avient Corporation. "In addition, the acquisition of Clariant's color business in July 2020 has been transformational to our portfolio and helped us become the specialty formulator we are today. Integration has exceeded our high expectations with respect to the pace and level of synergy capture and we expect that to continue into 2022."

Ms. Beggs added, "Our headline projections for the upcoming year are sales of approximately $5.1 billion and adjusted EPS of $3.50. While we anticipate raw material and labor shortages to continue and inflation to be persistent, we have proven that we can manage these challenges and expect to deliver another record year of growth."

The Company will provide more details on its fourth quarter and full year results and 2022 projections on its webcast scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 8, 2022.

Full Year Comparisons Pro Forma for Acquisition of Clariant's Color Business

The company acquired Clariant's color ("Clariant Color") business on July 1, 2020 (the "Acquisition Date"). Comparisons to prior year full year financial results herein are presented on a pro forma basis such that the prior periods include the business results of Clariant Color for that prior period. Management believes this provides better comparability of the performance of the combined businesses. Refer to Attachment 7 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for details regarding adjustments to previously reported results to arrive to the pro forma financial metrics.

Attachment 1 Avient Corporation

Summary of Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020















Sales $ 1,201.5

$ 997.0

$ 4,818.8

$ 3,242.1 Operating Income 74.0

65.0

381.2

189.3 Net income from continuing operations attributable to Avient

shareholders 29.8

74.2

230.8

132.0 Basic earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to

Avient shareholders $ 0.33

$ 0.81

$ 2.53

$ 1.47 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to

Avient shareholders $ 0.32

$ 0.81

$ 2.51

$ 1.46

Senior management uses comparisons of adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to Avient shareholders and diluted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations attributable to Avient shareholders, excluding special items, to assess performance and facilitate comparability of results. Senior management believes these measures are useful to investors because they allow for comparison to Avient's performance in prior periods without the effect of items that, by their nature, tend to obscure Avient's operating results due to the potential variability across periods based on timing, frequency and magnitude. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or solely as alternatives to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Below is a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. See Attachment 3 for a definition and summary of special items and Attachment 7 for a summary of pro forma adjustments associated with the Clariant Color Acquisition necessary to reflect Clariant Color adjusted results in all periods presented.



Three Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020 Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $

EPS(1)

$

EPS(1)















Net income from continuing operations attributable to Avient shareholders $ 29.8

$ 0.32

$ 74.2

$ 0.81 Special items, after tax (Attachment 3) 24.0

0.26

(26.7)

(0.29) Adjusted net income / EPS - excluding special items $ 53.8

$ 0.58

$ 47.5

$ 0.52

(1) Per share amounts may not recalculate from figures presented herein due to rounding



Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020 Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $

EPS(1)

$

EPS(1)















Net income from continuing operations attributable to Avient shareholders $ 230.8

$ 2.51

$ 132.0

$ 1.46 Special items, after tax (Attachment 3) 50.0

0.54

24.8

0.27 Adjusted net income / EPS - excluding special items $ 280.8

3.05

$ 156.8

1.73

(1) Per share amounts may not recalculate from figures presented herein due to rounding

Attachment 2 Avient Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020















Sales $ 1,201.5

$ 997.0

$ 4,818.8

$ 3,242.1 Cost of sales 948.4

744.1

3,719.2

2,457.8 Gross margin 253.1

252.9

1,099.6

784.3 Selling and administrative expense 179.1

187.9

718.4

595.0 Operating income 74.0

65.0

381.2

189.3 Interest expense, net (17.5)

(19.3)

(75.3)

(74.6) Other (expense) income, net (5.4)

11.7

(1.3)

24.3 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 51.1

57.4

304.6

139.0 Income tax (expense) benefit (22.2)

17.3

(74.0)

(5.2) Net income from continuing operations 28.9

74.7

230.6

133.8 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes —

0.1

—

(0.4) Net income 28.9

74.8

230.6

133.4 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 0.9

(0.5)

0.2

(1.8) Net income attributable to Avient common shareholders $ 29.8

$ 74.3

$ 230.8

$ 131.6















Earnings per share attributable to Avient common shareholders - Basic:







Continuing operations $ 0.33

$ 0.81

$ 2.53

$ 1.47 Discontinued operations —

—

—

(0.01) Total $ 0.33

$ 0.81

$ 2.53

$ 1.46















Earnings per share attributable to Avient common shareholders - Diluted:







Continuing operations $ 0.32

$ 0.81

$ 2.51

$ 1.46 Discontinued operations —

—

—

(0.01) Total $ 0.32

$ 0.81

$ 2.51

$ 1.45















Cash dividends declared per share of common stock $ 0.2375

$ 0.2125

$ 0.8750

$ 0.8200















Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings per common share:













Basic 91.5

91.4

91.4

90.1 Diluted 92.4

92.1

92.1

90.6

Attachment 3 Avient Corporation

Summary of Special Items (Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)

Special items (1) Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Cost of sales:













Restructuring costs, including accelerated depreciation $ (6.0)

$ (1.8)

$ (14.6)

$ (4.3) Environmental remediation costs (0.5)

(1.1)

(22.9)

(20.4) Reimbursement of previously incurred environmental costs —

—

4.5

8.7 Acquisition related costs 0.6

1.2

(0.6)

(9.3) Impact on cost of sales (5.9)

(1.7)

(33.6)

(25.3)















Selling and administrative expense:













Restructuring, legal and other (4.2)

(13.0)

(5.9)

(22.5) Acquisition earn-out adjustments —

1.5

—

(1.0) Acquisition related costs (1.1)

(1.4)

(8.3)

(24.9) Impact on selling and administrative expense (5.3)

(12.9)

(14.2)

(48.4)















Impact on operating income (11.2)

(14.6)

(47.8)

(73.7)















Costs related to committed financing in interest expense, net —

—

—

(10.1) Other income, net —

0.1

0.1

0.4 Pension settlement/curtailment and mark-to-market adjustment (loss) gain (9.4)

10.3

(9.4)

17.2 Impact on income from continuing operations before income taxes (20.6)

(4.2)

(57.1)

(66.2) Income tax benefit (expense) on above special items 4.1

(1.3)

13.0

14.1 Tax adjustments(2) (7.5)

32.2

(5.9)

27.3 Impact of special items on net income from continuing operations

attributable to Avient Shareholders $ (24.0)

$ 26.7

$ (50.0)

$ (24.8)















Diluted earnings per common share impact of special items on net income

from continuing operations attributable to Avient shareholders $ (0.26)

$ 0.29

$ (0.54)

$ (0.27)















Weighted average shares used to compute adjusted earnings per share:













Diluted 92.4

92.1

92.1

90.6

(1) Special items include charges related to specific strategic initiatives or financial restructuring such as: consolidation of operations; debt extinguishment costs; costs incurred directly in relation to acquisitions or divestitures; employee separation costs resulting from personnel reduction programs, plant realignment costs, executive separation agreements; asset impairments; settlement gains or losses and mark-to-market adjustments associated with actuarial gains and losses on pension and other post-retirement benefit plans; environmental remediation costs, fines, penalties and related insurance recoveries related to facilities no longer owned or closed in prior years; gains and losses on the divestiture of operating businesses, joint ventures and equity investments; gains and losses on facility or property sales or disposals; results of litigation, fines or penalties, where such litigation (or action relating to the fines or penalties) arose prior to the commencement of the performance period; one-time, non-recurring items; and the effect of changes in accounting principles or other such laws or provisions affecting reported results. (2) Tax adjustments include the net tax benefit/(expense) from one-time income tax items, adjustments to uncertain tax position reserves and deferred income tax valuation allowances.

Attachment 4 Avient Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In millions)



Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 601.2

$ 649.5 Accounts receivable, net 642.3

516.6 Inventories, net 461.1

327.5 Other current assets 128.1

108.5 Total current assets 1,832.7

1,602.1 Property, net 676.1

694.9 Goodwill 1,286.4

1,308.1 Intangible assets, net 925.2

1,008.5 Operating lease assets, net 74.1

80.9 Other non-current assets 208.4

176.0 Total assets $ 5,002.9

$ 4,870.5







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term and current portion of long-term debt $ 8.6

$ 18.6 Accounts payable 553.9

471.7 Current operating lease obligations 24.2

25.1 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 359.6

285.6 Total current liabilities 946.3

801.0 Non-current liabilities:





Long-term debt 1,850.3

1,854.0 Pension and other post-retirement benefits 100.0

115.0 Deferred income taxes 100.6

140.0 Non-current operating lease obligations 50.1

56.0 Other non-current liabilities 165.1

192.8 Total non-current liabilities 2,266.1

2,357.8 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Avient shareholders' equity 1,774.7

1,697.1 Noncontrolling interest 15.8

14.6 Total equity 1,790.5

1,711.7 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,002.9

$ 4,870.5

Attachment 5 Avient Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In millions)



Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020 Operating activities





Net income $ 230.6

$ 133.4 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 144.2

111.8 Accelerated depreciation 1.7

3.2 Share-based compensation expense 11.2

11.3 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effect of acquisitions:





Increase in accounts receivable (143.1)

(4.6) (Increase) decrease in inventories (139.5)

40.2 Increase in accounts payable 95.3

78.4 (Decrease) increase in pension and other post-retirement benefits (10.9)

30.7 Increase in post-acquisition earnout liabilities —

1.0 Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other assets and liabilities, net 44.3

(3.7) Taxes paid on gain on divestiture —

(142.0) Payment of post-acquisition date earnout liability —

(38.1) Net cash provided by operating activities 233.8

221.6 Investing activities





Capital expenditures (100.6)

(63.7) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (47.6)

(1,380.2) Net proceeds from divestiture —

7.1 Other investing activities (2.0)

5.2 Net cash used by investing activities (150.2)

(1,431.6) Financing activities





Debt offering proceeds —

650.0 Purchase of common shares for treasury (4.2)

(22.4) Cash dividends paid (77.7)

(71.3) Repayment of long-term debt (18.5)

(7.8) Payments on withholding tax on share awards (10.7)

(2.3) Debt financing costs —

(9.5) Equity offering proceeds, net of underwriting discount and issuance costs —

496.1 Payment of acquisition date earnout liability —

(50.8) Other financing activities (3.5)

— Net cash (used) provided by financing activities (114.6)

982.0 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (17.3)

12.8 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (48.3)

(215.2) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 649.5

864.7 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 601.2

$ 649.5

Attachment 6 Avient Corporation

Business Segment Operations (Unaudited)

(In millions)

Operating income at the segment level does not include: special items as defined in Attachment 3; corporate general and administration costs that are not allocated to segments; intersegment sales and profit eliminations; share-based compensation costs; and certain other items that are not included in the measure of segment profit and loss that is reported to and reviewed by the chief operating decision maker. These costs are included in Corporate and eliminations.



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Sales:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 581.3

$ 525.8

$ 2,401.6

$ 1,502.9 Specialty Engineered Materials 228.2

190.6

918.9

708.8 Distribution 425.0

305.1

1,630.9

1,110.3 Corporate and eliminations (33.0)

(24.5)

(132.6)

(79.9) Sales $ 1,201.5

$ 997.0

$ 4,818.8

$ 3,242.1















Gross margin:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 164.5

$ 164.3

$ 727.5

$ 484.4 Specialty Engineered Materials 60.0

59.1

257.4

207.6 Distribution 36.5

32.4

155.8

124.0 Corporate and eliminations (7.9)

(2.9)

(41.1)

(31.7) Gross margin $ 253.1

$ 252.9

$ 1,099.6

$ 784.3















Selling and administrative expense:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 103.3

$ 106.8

$ 424.4

$ 303.6 Specialty Engineered Materials 31.2

28.7

125.4

113.2 Distribution 14.8

14.4

62.6

54.5 Corporate and eliminations 29.8

38.0

106.0

123.7 Selling and administrative expense $ 179.1

$ 187.9

$ 718.4

$ 595.0















Operating income:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 61.2

$ 57.5

$ 303.1

$ 180.8 Specialty Engineered Materials 28.8

30.4

132.0

94.4 Distribution 21.7

18.0

93.2

69.5 Corporate and eliminations (37.7)

(40.9)

(147.1)

(155.4) Operating income $ 74.0

$ 65.0

$ 381.2

$ 189.3

Attachment 7 Avient Corporation

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)

Senior management uses gross margin before special items and operating income before special items to assess performance and allocate resources because senior management believes that these measures are useful in understanding current profitability levels and how it may serve as a basis for future performance. In addition, operating income before the effect of special items is a component of Avient annual and long-term employee incentive plans and is used in debt covenant computations. Senior management believes these measures are useful to investors because they allow for comparison to Avient's performance in prior periods without the effect of items that, by their nature, tend to obscure Avient's operating results due to the potential variability across periods based on timing, frequency and magnitude. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or solely as alternatives to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Below is a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. See Attachment 3 for a definition and summary of special items.



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31, Reconciliation to Consolidated Statements of Income 2021

2020

2021

2020















Sales $ 1,201.5

$ 997.0

$ 4,818.8

$ 3,242.1















Gross margin - GAAP 253.1

252.9

1,099.6

784.3 Special items in gross margin (Attachment 3) 5.9

1.7

33.6

25.3 Adjusted Gross margin $ 259.0

$ 254.6

$ 1,133.2

$ 809.6















Adjusted Gross margin as a percent of sales 21.6 %

25.5 %

23.5 %

25.0 %















Operating income - GAAP 74.0

65.0

381.2

189.3 Special items in operating income (Attachment 3) 11.2

14.6

47.8

73.7 Adjusted Operating income $ 85.2

$ 79.6

$ 429.0

$ 263.0















Adjusted Operating income as a percent of sales 7.1 %

8.0 %

8.9 %

8.1 %

The table below reconciles pre-special income tax expense and the pre-special effective tax rate to their most comparable US GAAP figures.



Three Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

GAAP

Results

Special

Items

Adjusted

Results

GAAP

Results

Special I

tems

Adjusted

Results























Income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 51.1

$ 20.6

$ 71.7

$ 57.4

$ 4.2

$ 61.6























Income tax (expense) benefit - GAAP (22.2)

—

(22.2)

17.3

—

17.3 Income tax impact of special items (Attachment 3) —

(4.1)

(4.1)

—

1.3

1.3 Tax adjustments (Attachment 3) —

7.5

7.5

—

(32.2)

(32.2) Income tax (expense) benefit $ (22.2)

$ 3.4

$ (18.8)

$ 17.3

$ (30.9)

$ (13.6)























Effective Tax Rate(1) 43.4 %





26.0 %

(30.1) %





22.1 %

(1) Rates may not recalculate from figures presented herein due to rounding



Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

GAAP

Results

Special

Items

Adjusted

Results

GAAP

Results

Special

Items

Adjusted

Results























Income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 304.6

$ 57.1

$ 361.7

$ 139.0

$ 66.2

$ 205.2























Income tax expense - GAAP (74.0)

—

(74.0)

(5.2)

—

(5.2) Income tax impact of special items (Attachment 3) —

(13.0)

(13.0)

—

(14.1)

(14.1) Tax adjustments (Attachment 3) —

5.9

5.9

—

(27.3)

(27.3) Income tax expense $ (74.0)

$ (7.1)

$ (81.1)

$ (5.2)

$ (41.4)

$ (46.6)























Effective Tax Rate(1) 24.3 %





22.4 %

3.7 %





22.7 %

(1) Rates may not recalculate from figures presented herein due to rounding

The following pro forma adjustments are referenced by management to provide comparable business performance by incorporating the Clariant Color business in periods prior to the acquisition date (July 1, 2020). Financial information referenced here is provided to aid in reconciling back to the most comparable GAAP figures.

Reconciliation of Pro Forma Adjusted Earnings per Share: Year Ended

December 31, 2020



Net income from continuing operations attributable to Avient shareholders $ 132.0 Special items, after tax 24.8 Adjusted net income from continuing operations excluding special items 156.8 Clariant Color pro forma adjustments to net income from continuing operations(2) 20.7 Pro forma adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to Avient

shareholders $ 177.5



Weighted average diluted shares 90.6 Pro forma impact to diluted shares from January 2020 equity offering(2) 1.5 Pro forma weighted average diluted shares 92.1



Adjusted EPS - excluding special items pro forma for Clariant Color acquisition $ 1.93



Year Ended December 31, 2020 Sales $ 3,242.1 Clariant Color pro forma adjustment to sales(2) 540.4 Pro forma sales $ 3,782.5

(2) Pro forma adjustments for the periods prior to the acquisition date (July 1, 2020) and to give effects to the financing for the acquisition

Reconciliation of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation

and Amortization (EBITDA) by Segment Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Operating income:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 61.2

$ 57.5

$ 303.1

$ 180.8 Specialty Engineered Materials 28.8

30.4

132.0

94.4 Distribution 21.7

18.0

93.2

69.5 Corporate and eliminations (37.7)

(40.9)

(147.1)

(155.4) Operating income $ 74.0

$ 65.0

$ 381.2

$ 189.3















Items below OI in Corporate:













Other income, net $ (5.4)

$ 11.7

$ (1.3)

$ 24.3















Depreciation & amortization:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 26.4

$ 27.3

$ 105.7

$ 75.1 Specialty Engineered Materials 8.0

7.4

31.7

30.0 Distribution 0.2

0.3

0.8

0.7 Corporate and eliminations 3.6

2.8

7.7

9.3 Depreciation & Amortization $ 38.2

$ 37.8

$ 145.9

$ 115.1















EBITDA:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 87.6

$ 84.8

$ 408.8

$ 255.9 Specialty Engineered Materials 36.8

37.8

163.7

124.4 Distribution 21.9

18.3

94.0

70.2 Corporate and eliminations (39.5)

(26.4)

(140.7)

(121.8) EBITDA $ 106.8

$ 114.5

$ 525.8

$ 328.7

Reconciliation of Pro Forma Sales, Operating Income and EBITDA - Color, Additives and Inks Year Ended December 31, 2020 Sales:

Color, Additives and Inks $ 1,502.9 Clariant Color pro forma adjustments(2) 540.4 Pro forma sales $ 2,043.3



Operating income:

Color, Additives and Inks $ 180.8 Clariant Color pro forma adjustments(2) 45.0 Pro forma operating income $ 225.8



Depreciation & amortization:

Color, Additives and Inks $ 75.1 Clariant Color pro forma adjustments(2) 30.1 Pro forma depreciation & amortization $ 105.2



EBITDA:

Color, Additives and Inks $ 255.9 Clariant Color pro forma adjustments(2) 75.1 Pro forma EBITDA $ 331.0

(2) Pro forma adjustments for the periods prior to the acquisition date (July 1, 2020) and to give effects to the financing for the acquisition



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, Reconciliation to EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA: 2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income from continuing operations – GAAP $ 28.9

$ 74.7

$ 230.6

$ 133.8 Income tax expense (benefit) 22.2

(17.3)

74.0

5.2 Interest expense 17.5

19.3

75.3

74.6 Depreciation and amortization from continuing operations 38.2

37.8

145.9

115.1 EBITDA $ 106.8

$ 114.5

$ 525.8

$ 328.7 Special items, before tax 20.6

4.2

57.1

66.2 Interest expense included in special items —

—





(10.1) Depreciation and amortization included in special items (1.6)

(0.7)

(1.7)

(3.2) Adjusted EBITDA $ 125.8

$ 118.0

$ 581.2

$ 381.6 Clariant Color pro forma adjustments(2) —

—

—

75.1 Pro forma adjusted EBITDA $ 125.8

$ 118.0

$ 581.2

$ 456.7

(2) Pro forma adjustments for the periods prior to the acquisition date (July 1, 2020) and to give effects to the financing for the acquisition

Net Debt Calculation

December 31, 2021 Total long-term debt, net

$ 1,850.3 Unamortized discount and debt issuance cost

14.4 Short-term and current portion of long term debt

8.6 Total debt

$ 1,873.3 Cash

(601.2) Net debt

$ 1,272.1

