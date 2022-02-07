Wolters Kluwer Leader to Moderate Legal Value Network’s Panel on Client-Firm Relationships

Ken Crutchfield will lead expert panel discussion on trends in client-firm relationships and what to expect in 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ken Crutchfield, Vice President & General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., will moderate the Legal Value Network's upcoming panel titled, "The Evolving Client-Firm Relationship in the Wake of the Pandemic." The virtual webinar, which is open to all attendees free of charge, will take place on February 9, 12pm – 1pm ET.

As organizations continue to grapple with the pandemic and compete for limited talent, business leaders have needed to adapt to ensure survival in a quickly changing landscape – and corporate counsel is also feeling the pressure. Crutchfield will join Natasha Edlow, Director of Strategic Pricing & Project Management at Covington & Burling LLP, Bart Gabler, Chief Information Officer at K&L Gates, and Hannah Robinson, Assistant General Counsel at Invenergy LLC to discuss key factors corporate counsel professionals are focusing on when evaluating their law firms.

"According to findings in the Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer survey, the gaps between corporate legal departments' expectations and law firms' capabilities and services continued in 2021, with firms falling short," said Crutchfield. "This webinar will provide insight into how corporate counsel's relationships with their outside counsel are shifting, how tightening budgets and heightened expectations have prompted them to examine their spend on outside resources, and trends for 2022."

To learn more and register for the event, visit: https://www.legalvaluenetwork.com/event-details/the-evolving-client-firm-relationship-in-the-wake-of-the-pandemic?utm_campaign=fed9dc6e-4409-4256-ac65-9f80ecc24b76&utm_source=so&utm_medium=mail&cid=94654705-f9d9-41f7-91a3-6b4771e00fe5

