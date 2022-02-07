Sigma Beauty Announces Partnership with Target

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Beauty is proud to announce its partnership with Target , one of the largest authorities in retail. For the first time, beauty enthusiasts will be able to shop Sigma Beauty's award-winning products at 408 select Target stores and online.

Sigma Beauty's offerings include the brand's most sought-after brush care, eye brushes, face brushes including the F80 Flat Kabuki™, brush sets, and an assortment of the On-The-Go Eyeshadow Palettes.

"We are thrilled to partner with retail destination, Target to bring the best of our product innovations to their customers," says Simone Xavier, Founder and CCO of Sigma Beauty. "We strive to provide our users the highest-quality beauty products that technology can produce. We make innovative and solution-oriented products, and hold numerous patents that have revolutionized the makeup and beauty industry. We know Target's customers are going to love and trust our products as much as we do."

Sigma Beauty is recognized internationally for creating exclusive hand-crafted, high-quality and award-winning products. Sigma Beauty has filled a gap in the beauty industry for professional-grade beauty tools that guarantee exceptional performance and quality, beloved by beauty influencers, professional makeup artists, and consumers around the world. This has led to its unique line of Sigma-exclusive makeup brushes, all of which include exclusively-engineered synthetic fibers and a 2-year warranty on every brush purchase.

Sigma Beauty continuously monitors, reformulates and improves their current and future products as the beauty industry evolves. While innovation and inclusion is always at the forefront, the brand continues to be passionately committed to providing high-quality and cruelty-free products formulated with clean ingredients, free from harsh chemicals, for the safe, high-performance results you crave.

