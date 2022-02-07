Salience Learning Launches Suite of Capability Academies Focused on Life Science Industry Professionals

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salience Learning, a learning and development firm focused on the life sciences industry, is announcing a suite of four Capability Academies designed to build essential capabilities for professionals in life science organizations. The academies are digital programs with optional live or virtual components that change habits and drive business results.

According to Karen Foster, a Partner with Salience Learning, the firm started developing the suite of academies because of the new ways of working. "Leaders in life-science organizations need their teams to be innovative, generate creative solutions and implement them effectively in complex, global organizations. To achieve this, learners need training on thinking and 'purposefully doing' that is short, self-paced, and relevant to them," she said.

The four academies, available individually or as a customized bundle, are:

Critical Thinking Academy

Generating Insights Academy

Strategic Thinking Academy

Enterprise Execution Academy

Critical Thinking Academy was launched in October of 2021. Strategic Thinking Academy launches today, and the remaining academies come to market in Q2 and Q3, respectively.

Foster added that the capability academies are unique for two key reasons. "First, they are personalized to the learner's industry, function, and role. That's extremely important to our clients and learners. It feels relevant to them. Second, the academies use behavioral science to drive learners to actually 'do' the new behaviors on-the-job. They don't just communicate information – they change habits."

The innovative academies generally use an asynchronous approach and can be entirely digital, though they offer optional instructor-led components. They also incorporate scientific design to maximize uptake and effectiveness, such as micro, experiential, active, and social learning design elements.

About Salience Learning

Salience Learning (www.saliencelearning.com) is a learning and development (L&D) firm that empowers change across the life science industry through learning. Its team of adult education experts and experienced biopharma professionals apply science-based educational approaches to help solve the industry's most complex business challenges. The firm offers a series of role-specific academies that develop critical capabilities for industry professionals. It also develops custom learning solutions for clients and provides strategic consulting services for L&D teams. With team members on three continents, Salience Learning serves clients globally.

