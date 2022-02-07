Mphasis Appoints Dave Cassie as Head of Canada Operations

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), an information technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, today announced the appointment of Dave Cassie as the new country head for Canada. Dave will partner with leadership team to drive growth and expand Mphasis' footprint in the Canadian market.

Mphasis (PRNewsfoto/Mphasis) (PRNewswire)

With his exceptional track record of helping customers with large-scale transformations, Dave is an invaluable asset.

Dave has a long history in consulting, technology solutions, outsourcing and large transformation programs in multiple industries across North America. He has led major transformation programs for leading banks, insurance companies, investment managers and wealth managers in the US and Canada. Beyond financial services, he has also worked in a range of industries including transportation, high tech, automotive and consumer products.

Dave is also not new to Mphasis. In his previous roles Dave has partnered with Mphasis for multiple large-scale customer programs. Having experienced Mphasis' High Tech, High Touch, High Trust value proposition, he sees great opportunity to increase Mphasis' presence in the country. Together with our investments in Ontario, Quebec and Alberta; marquee customers we are already engaged with in Financial Services, Insurance and Logistics; nearshore development center in Calgary, we have both the scale and the specialization needed to be successful in Canada.

"The past few years has created a secular demand for technology transformation services. With his exceptional track record of helping customers with large-scale transformation programs, Dave will be an invaluable asset to Mphasis and our Canadian clients. We are thrilled that he has joined us to lead our expansion plans in Canada." said Nitin Rakesh, CEO at Mphasis.

"I am excited to see the investments Mphasis is making in Canada, including a new Delivery Center in Calgary, Quantum City in partnership with the University of Calgary, and investments in key accounts across the country. We stand out from the crowd with a foundation of innovation, technical expertise and delivery excellence combined with domain specialization. I look forward to helping to bring the Mphasis value proposition to the Canadian market," said Dave Cassie, Country Head of Canada.

Prior to joining Mphasis, Dave was Managing Director, Financial Services Advisory at PwC where he led the PwC Canada Asset and Wealth Management practice. He was also an executive with TD Bank in Toronto, Canada and Cherry Hill, USA, where he led significant transformation programs in both the US and Canada, including operational efficiency, outsourcing and platform renewal. Dave has previously been a key partner for Mphasis, having led EDS' and HP's Financial Services Consulting and Solutioning for North America, overseeing more than $200 million in new deals and delivery.

Dave holds an MBA degree from Ivey Business School in London, Ontario, and a Computer Science degree from the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

About Mphasis

Mphasis' purpose is to be the "Driver in Driverless Car" for Global Enterprises by applying next-generation design, architecture, and engineering services, to deliver scalable and sustainable software and technology solutions. Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis, and is reflected in the Mphasis ' Front2Back ™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to provide hyper-personalized (C= X2C2TM =1) digital experience to clients and their end customers. Mphasis' Service Transformation approach helps 'shrink the core' through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization, combined with an integrated sustainability and purpose-led approach across its operations and solutions are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here to know more. ( BSE: 526299 ; NSE: MPHASIS )

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mphasis