Butler recognized for continuing to shape the IT channel with innovative strategies, programs and partnerships

Infor's Salena Butler Named to 2022 CRN Channel Chiefs List Butler recognized for continuing to shape the IT channel with innovative strategies, programs and partnerships

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Salena Butler, vice president & general manager of channels at Infor, to its 2022 Channel Chiefs list. CRN's annual Channel Chiefs project identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence and innovation in channel leadership.

(PRNewsfoto/Infor) (PRNewswire)

A panel of CRN editors selected the honorees for their channel dedication, industry stature and accomplishments as channel advocates. The 2022 Channel Chiefs are influential leaders who continue to shape the IT channel with innovative strategies, programs and partnerships.

As a general manager and sales executive, Butler has been leading cross-functional teams for the past 18 years, leveraging both direct and indirect teams to maximize growth across the manufacturing and distribution sectors. She has been recognized by CRN multiple times over her career for the results she is driving and influence she has in technology. Butler belongs to both the Women of the Channel and the Power 100, an elite group of executives named by the CRN editorial staff for leading their vendor and distribution organizations and navigating an ever-changing IT landscape.

Ed Allen, executive vice president and general manager of Infor's discrete manufacturing business, said, "Salena's drive, combined with her experienced leadership and ability to pull together and align diverse functional teams to deliver customer outcomes, is core to the rapid growth and success of Infor's channel partners in the industry."

Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company, said, "CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies. We're thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success."

Butler has been recognized by CRN several times in two categories – Women of the Channel and The Most Powerful Women Of The Channel: Power 100.

Women of the Channel: 2008, 2009, 2010, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 & 2020

The Most Powerful Women Of The Channel: Power 100: 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2021

This is the first year she has been named to the CRN Channel Chiefs list, which recognizes the 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs in technology. These 50 leaders drive the channel agenda and evangelize the importance of channel partnerships.

CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years on unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

© 2022. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

About Infor



Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries, including industrial manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, food & beverage, automotive, aerospace & defense, and high tech. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. We are obsessed with delivering successful business outcomes for customers. Over 65,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

Media contacts:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

jhogan@thechannelcompany.com

Steve Bauer

Infor

(650) 670-7135

steven.bauer@infor.com

Copyright ©2022 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infor