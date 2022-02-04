The Structural Engineering Firm Who Worked On The SoFi Stadium and the Los Angeles Rams Win Big

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of Engineering Companies, California (ACEC California) announced today that structural engineering firm Walter P Moore has received the Golden State Award for their work on SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

With HKS Architects as the client and Hollywood Park as the owner, Walter P Moore created three seismically independently sound structural systems that support and help define the beautiful project aesthetic.

The Golden State Award is the highest honor ACEC California bestows as part of its annual Engineering Excellence Awards program.

"California's engineers and land surveyors congratulate Walter P Moore for winning the Golden State Award for their work on the stadium in which the Big Game is being played," said Brad Diede, Executive Director of ACEC California. "The SoFi stadium is designed to keep patrons and the community safe during anticipated seismic events, exceeds all qualification criteria for engineering excellence and demonstrates them in a beautifully noticeable way."

In September 2020, the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers launched their NFL football season in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, the centerpiece of a 300-acre mixed-use development. With that kickoff, Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman and SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park Developer E. Stanley Kroenke took the first step in delivering his vision for a sports and entertainment destination located in the entertainment capital of the world.

Kroenke's grand vision redefined the concept of an entertainment district, transcending NFL football to include a wide range of events—including hosting events ranging from the 2022 Big Game to the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 2028 Summer Olympics—and becoming the world's first indoor outdoor stadium.

In supporting this enormous vision, a team of designers and builders overcame a myriad of technical, management, site, and approval challenges to create the world's greatest stadium just 500 yards from an active earthquake fault and directly below the two primary flight approach paths to Los Angeles International Airport, located just three miles away. The stadium is one of three venues, including American Airlines Plaza and YouTube Theater, under the single canopy roof. The design and construction team established numerous industry firsts in the process. Some of these innovations include: world's largest and longest cable net structure; sports industry's first micro-operable roof panels; largest Mechanically Stabilized Earth wall ever built; and the world's largest stadium roof-hung video board.

Congratulations to Walter P Moore for capturing ACEC California's 2022 Golden State Award.

Photographs of all Engineering Excellence award-winning projects can be found at https://bit.ly/3cCqVxD

ACEC California is a 60 plus year-old, nonprofit association of private consulting engineering and land surveying firms. As a statewide organization, we are dedicated to enhancing the consulting engineering and land surveying professions, protecting the general public and promoting use of the private sector in the growth and development of our state.

