PharmaForce International: US Immunology Market Sees Significant Changes to Sales Approaches

READING, Pa., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaForce International (PFI) recently published a report benchmarking the leading Immunology sales and marketing organizations in the United States. This report focuses on the key companies with products competing across Dermatology, Gastroenterology, and Rheumatology markets throughout 2021. Since the previous US Immunology study, which was published in December 2020, many of the profiled companies have restructured their field sales teams as a response to the ever-changing Immunology landscape.

Examples of these restructurings include the shifting of product priorities, creation of new business units, consolidations of sales full-time equivalents (FTEs), adjustments of leadership positions, and layoffs. One major change, in particular, is the realignment of sales teams as a response to newly approved indications.

As many new and existing products continue to anticipate approval, the Dermatology area is continuing to receive an increased focus from many of the profiled Immunology franchises. Among the top dermatology indications that are currently under development are Atopic Dermatitis and Plaque Psoriasis. These anticipated or recent indication approvals have caused Immunology companies to alter their sales teams as an effort to concentrate on Dermatology.

Mohnish Nair, Director of the United States Business at PFI, says the research indicates that at least half the companies operating in the Immuno-inflammation space made significant changes to their Sales FTE approaches.

These modifications being made to the Immunology field teams are "a result of increased focus in dermatology, upcoming biosimilar launches, and continued impact from COVID-19 variants" states Nair.

PFI plans to continue their coverage of the Immunology reports in 2022. The United States

Immunology report will be updated again, as well as a report on the five major European countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom). Both Immunology studies are expected to be completed and available to clients in Q4 of 2022.

