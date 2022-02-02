Waldo Raises $15M to Scale and Double Down on Product Innovation

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Waldo, a no-code test automation platform dedicated to mobile apps, today announced that it has raised $15M in a Series A round led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors Matrix Partners and First Round Capital, and new angel investors Nicolas Dessaigne (Founder of Algolia), Ben Porterfield (Co-founder of Looker), Tyler Gaffney (CEO of Zenhub), and Keenan Rice (GM at Firebolt). Waldo has now raised a total of $21.5 million.

Waldo Logo (PRNewswire)

Waldo will use this funding to scale its GTM team to reach out to new customers, hire talent to accelerate growth and provide customer support and double down on product innovation to take charge of the tedious and mind-numbing aspects of mobile testing to let teams focus on making the best products.

Waldo enables mobile app teams to quickly build large test suites, run them on multiple devices at velocity, get reliable, actionable results, and ship without bugs. With Waldo, teams can now easily execute an automated testing strategy and focus their resources on building top-class mobile experiences that keep app users engaged and satisfied. With the increasingly competitive mobile app landscape, teams need to move fast and continuously bring value to their users who have many alternatives to choose from. DevOps made it possible to deliver applications and services at high velocity, but testing slowed everything down. Automation via scripting promised to solve this by testing more, and faster, but scripts are unreliable, require engineers to code, and are effectively impossible to scale. Waldo is the only no-code testing solution built from the ground-up, with no scripting involved, to efficiently scale test automation and stop having to choose between release velocity and product quality.

"DevOps has taken over the world, but in mobile, testing is still a bottleneck. Our No-code product finally delivers on the premise of continuous end-to-end testing for mobile teams," said Amine Bellakrid, Founder and CEO. "With this new round of funding, Waldo will be able to make key hires to help us scale our platforn globally."

"Waldo's no-code test automation platform for iOS and Android apps is enabling organizations to ship higher quality apps faster. Waldo was purpose built for mobile developers and QA testers, and the platform is making it incredibly easy to test apps before releasing them to production," said Josh Zelman, Principal at Insight Partners. "We are thrilled to partner with the Waldo team as they continue to grow, innovate, and establish themselves as a leader in the mobile test automation world." Josh will join the Waldo board.

About Waldo

Waldo was founded in 2018 by Amine Bellakrid (CEO) and Laurent Sigal (CTO). The two met in engineering prep school Lycée Descartes, and went on their separate paths as mobile engineers, product managers, and designers. After experiencing the pain of mobile test automation first-hand, the founders were fixated on finding a better, elegant way to test more and fast, without involving engineers. Waldo is the first truly no-code test automation solution to quickly build a comprehensive test suite for mobile teams that don't compromise on speed and quality. Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY Waldo works with top-ranked apps in various categories, spanning from the Americas to Europe like Lemonade, Truebill, AllTrails, and Alan Insurance.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Waldo