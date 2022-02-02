SNBR LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Sleep Number Corporation Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Sleep Number Corporation ("Sleep Number" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SNBR) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Sleep Number investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 18, 2021 and July 20, 2021. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (a) Sleep Number had suffered a severe disruption in its supply chain for foam as a result of Winter Storm Uri; (b) Sleep Number did not have in place the supply chain flexibility, redundancies and fail-safes, as had been represented to investors, sufficient to offset the foam supply disruption caused by Winter Storm Uri; (c) because foam was a necessary component for Sleep Number's production of its primary mattress products, Sleep Number's ability to timely fulfill customer orders had been materially impaired; (d) as a result of (a)-(c) above, Sleep Number was unable to meet surging customer demand for the Company's products; and (e) as a result of (a)-(d) above, Sleep Number had been forced to delay mattress shipments to end consumers, pushing millions of dollars' worth of sales into subsequent quarters and negatively impacting the Company's financial results.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Sleep Number during the relevant time frame, you have until February 14, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

