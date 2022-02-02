The podcast features trades pros and advocates discussing careers in the trades, including how to grow the talent pipeline & advance the industry.

Oatey Co. Launches 'The Fix,' A New Podcast Dedicated to Supporting the Trades The podcast features trades pros and advocates discussing careers in the trades, including how to grow the talent pipeline & advance the industry.

CLEVELAND, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Now more than ever, skilled trade workers are vital to society's everyday safety, health and well-being. Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, today announced the release of its first-ever podcast, The Fix, which aims to shed light on the significance of the trades, while educating, inspiring and empowering the next generation of professionals to promote the longevity of the industry.

Oatey Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oatey Co.) (PRNewswire)

Each episode of The Fix will feature a conversation with thought leaders across the range of skilled trades, such as plumbing, manufacturing, electrical, HVAC, commercial construction and more. The guest line-up for season one includes tradespeople, educators, trade organization leaders, Oatey's own experts and more. Through these conversations, The Fix explores careers in the trades, discussing solutions to combat the growing labor shortage, as well as demonstrate how rewarding and lucrative skilled trades careers are. Guests share their unique take on the industry, including career advice, jobsite experiences, how to overcome common misconceptions, promoting diversity and more.

"At Oatey, we're passionate about the skilled trades, and we're committed to doing our part as a manufacturer to ensure the vitality of this essential industry," says Katherine Lehtinen, Oatey's Senior Vice President of Brand & Digital Marketing, who co-hosts The Fix alongside Technical Applications Manager & Master Plumber Doug Buchan. "This podcast is all about having important, challenging conversations about the trades and their future – sharing stories, advice and ideas with current and future tradespeople, all while highlighting the strong talent, opportunities and benefits that continue to exist within the trades."

"The Fix is intended to be more than a podcast, but rather a community," continues Lehtinen. "If our conversations motivate even one individual to give the trades a try, then we're one step closer to reaching our collective goal."

The first three episodes of season one are now available on all major podcasting platforms. New episodes will be released on Wednesdays. To learn more about The Fix, click here.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

The Fix’s Co-hosts Doug Buchan, Technical Applications Manager & Master Plumber and Katherine Lehtinen, Senior Vice President Brand & Digital Marketing (PRNewswire)

The Fix is the podcast made for the trades - built to support tradespeople, promote education, foster innovation and inspire the next generation of essential pros. (PRNewswire)

