HEMANEXT ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH APLASTIC ANEMIA & MDS INTERNATIONAL FOUNDATION

LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemanext Inc. ("Hemanext" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in blood processing, storage, and transfusion technology, is proud to announce a new partnership with The Aplastic Anemia & MDS International Foundation ("AAMDS"), the world's leading nonprofit health organization dedicated to supporting patients living with aplastic anemia, myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), and related bone marrow failure diseases.

Patients living with these conditions can develop anemia, which can cause severe fatigue and other symptoms, and many require regular blood transfusions.1 Health experts estimate that, annually in the United States, between 10,000 and 40,000 patients are diagnosed with MDS2, between 600-900 are diagnosed with Aplastic anemia, and around 500 are diagnosed with PNH.3

AAMDS is a patient centric organization that funds research for treatments and cures, develops education and peer programs, and organizes impactful conferences that facilitate an exchange of knowledge. Hemanext will work with the organization to advance the AAMDS mission of providing answers, support, and hope to thousands of patients and their families living with bone marrow failure diseases.

Hemanext Vice President of Marketing Alex Marichal said: "We are proud to partner with an organization like AAMDS that is on the front lines helping patients who live with these challenging diseases. Our mission at Hemanext is to improve the quality, safety, and cost of transfusion therapy, and we are excited to become part of this community of support, as we work to enhance the lives of these patients."

Janice Frey-Angel, CEO of AAMDSIF (Aplastic Anemia & MDS International Foundation) said "As a patient-focused organization, AAMDS commends the work of companies like Hemanext that are developing resources and technologies that could aid patients living with chronic blood disorders. Our partnership with Hemanext will focus on how innovations like the Hemanext technology have the potential to lessen the load of those who require regular transfusions."

About Hemanext

Hemanext is a privately held medical technology company based in Lexington, MA that is dedicated to improving the quality, safety, efficacy, and cost of transfusion therapy. The company's research and development efforts center on the study of hypoxically stored red blood cells (RBCs). The company's aim is to significantly improve the quality of stored RBCs by limiting oxygen and carbon dioxide levels in the storage environment.

