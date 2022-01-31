Katie Chase Joins BankProv and Provident Bancorp’s Board of Directors

AMESBURY, Mass., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC), the holding company for BankProv (legally operating as The Provident Bank), announced today Katie Chase, Chief Operating Officer of Coin Metrics, was appointed to the Board of Directors of both Provident Bancorp, Inc. and BankProv on January 27, 2022.

Chase joins the Board from her current role at Coin Metrics, where her contributions and vast industry knowledge helped to establish Coin Metrics as the leading provider of cryptoasset data and intelligence.

"As the Bank continues to gain momentum with new lines of business in digital asset markets, our entire team is looking forward to working with Katie, whose impressive background will add deep expertise to our Board, within both the banking and digital currency industries," said Dave Mansfield, CEO of BankProv. "We're fortunate to have Katie join and are excited for the value she'll bring to our Board."

"Dave and his team have demonstrated great vision in their forward-thinking approach to delivering banking solutions for innovative and underserved industries," said Katie Chase. "The team's embrace of new and emerging technologies sets BankProv apart in the industry. I'm excited to be part of the Bank's future and support them in their efforts to build bridges between crypto and traditional markets."

Chase brings 25 years of experience in the financial industry to BankProv's Board of Directors having, most recently, worked at Fidelity Investments for over a decade prior to joining Coin Metrics. Throughout her career, Chase has advised clients and organizations on their growth and enterprise strategies. Her experience spans a wide breadth of disciplines including strategy, product, marketing, and R&D. At Coin Metrics, she is helping build the market infrastructure for cryptoassets through her contributions to the creation of transparent and accessible data and intelligence.

Chase holds an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Lehigh University.



About Provident Bancorp, Inc.:

BankProv, legally operating as The Provident Bank, is a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC). BankProv is a future-ready commercial bank for corporate clients, specializing in offering adaptive and technology-first banking solutions to niche markets, including cryptocurrency, renewable energy, fin-tech, and search fund lending. We are committed to offering state-of-the-art APIs (application programming interfaces) for all business clients and BaaS (Bank as a Service) partners. Through our offerings, BankProv insures 100% of deposits through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF). For more information about BankProv please visit our website bankprov.com or call 877-487-2977.

