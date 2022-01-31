GoDaddy's National Social Impact Program Expands to Charm City

BALTIMORE, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy's (NYSE: GDDY) global community and philanthropic program, Empower by GoDaddy , is launching in Baltimore in partnership with Impact Hub Baltimore . With no cost to selected participants, Empower Baltimore ( https://empowerbaltimore.com/home ) will provide support to local microbusinesses by improving their web presence and digital reach through programming, mentorship, and networks.

Throughout the year, Impact Hub Baltimore will host five cohorts (each with a different application deadline) for 6-week in-person learning intensives focused on web and digital presence. The Empower Baltimore program also includes a free GoDaddy domain and website products for program participants and access to GoDaddy experts for additional support. To determine acceptance, applicants will go through a Community Review process conducted by members of the Program Committee. For those not admitted to the cohort, GoDaddy will offer self-guided courses to allow business leaders to learn at their own pace using an online platform and virtual support. While the first cohort deadline has closed, applications are being accepted for all cohorts here: https://empowerbaltimore.com/home

"GoDaddy chose Baltimore because of how many small and microbusinesses are located here. With more than 150,000 microbusinesses in and around Baltimore, we have three times the national average, which reflects the strength of our entrepreneur community," said Michelle Geiss, Impact Hub Baltimore's executive director and co-founder. "Local businesses are essential to this city. They are the anchors to our communities. I'm excited that a national tech company like GoDaddy sees value here and is willing to commit to helping these leaders build their online businesses. They are instrumental to Baltimore's economic growth, and this program will help open new doors and enable greater opportunities to reach new targets."

As a program partner, The Medicine Show Studio will produce a series of custom storytelling experiences designed to drive visibility and continued engagement around the Empower by GoDaddy program. Utilizing its signature format, a curated group of artists will take the stage to tell the stories of Baltimore's dynamic creative communities through the lens of the people, institutions, and small businesses that define each neighborhood. The story experiences will feature the Bromo Arts District, Station North Arts District, Black Arts District, Highlandtown Arts and Entertainment District, Southwest Baltimore, and Greater Mondawmin neighborhoods.

The launch event* will be held Feb. 17 from 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Baltimore Center Stage. Original live stories and performances from Eze Jackson, Carly J Bales, Lady Brion, Nia June and many more. Tickets are free, and available online: https://empowerprogramlaunch.eventbrite.com .

"Each live performance will be designed to tell the stories of the people, small businesses and cultural institutions that make up a neighborhood and provide a sense of reconnection, celebration and empowerment for the local community," said Ajamu White, The Medicine Show founder. "We're using this event to reconnect local residents with neighborhood businesses and institutions that are leading the future of Baltimore's creative and small business communities."

Empower by GoDaddy is the lead partner and sponsor of Empower Baltimore in partnership with Impact Hub Baltimore. For over four years, GoDaddy has partnered with leading nonprofits to provide community-based programs and virtual learning experiences and GoDaddy volunteers globally to empower more than 4,500 entrepreneurs in 40-plus cities. Empower by GoDaddy programs focus on boosting the skills and knowledge of entrepreneurs through customized training, GoDaddy tech support, and coaches so they can bolster their small business' digital presence and gain other critical business skills. Empower by GoDaddy is a program of GoDaddy for Good, which uses corporate donations, partnerships, advocacy, and volunteerism to enrich the communities in which we work, live, and play.

"Partnering on-the-ground locally with organizations like Impact Hub Baltimore allows us to meet entrepreneurs directly where they are, no matter their circumstance or zip code, and provide them with customizable programs that uniquely fit their journey to entrepreneurship," said Stacy Cline, GoDaddy corporate sustainability senior director. "It's through events like The Medicine Show that we are able to double down on our commitment to empowering entrepreneurs everywhere and uplift the local voices that are shaping next generation thinking, innovation, and passion."

Baltimore has a robust entrepreneurial landscape with business support organizations increasing their collaboration efforts. Impact Hub Baltimore is coordinating efforts with a Program Committee to help review applications, make direct referrals, and support program design, outreach, and events. The Program Committee includes representatives from entrepreneurial support organizations (ESOs), neighborhood groups, public sector agencies, technical assistance providers, lenders, and university partners. To view the Committee, visit: https://empowerbaltimore.com/about-us

*Safety protocols for COVID-19 will be closely followed and communicated. Baltimore Center Stage requires proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID PCR test within 72 hours of show time for all in-person attendees. The event will also be livestreamed.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online and in-person. GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company visit www.GoDaddy.com .

About Impact Hub Baltimore

Impact Hub Baltimore supports a community of entrepreneurs and innovators to drive equity, opportunity, and civic wealth in Baltimore City. Impact Hub operates an inspiring workspace in Station North; facilitates connections between the city's visionary leaders; and offers accessible programming for entrepreneurs and small business owners to build their skills. We envision a thriving city where community members, enterprises, and local institutions come together to contribute their talents, passions, and time. Learn more at https://baltimore.impacthub.net .

