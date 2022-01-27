UtahRealEstate.com partners with SkySlope Forms to provide a best-in-class digital forms solution

UtahRealEstate.com agents will soon have full access to digital forms management and esignatures as a member benefit inside SkySlope Forms.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySlope, the leader in real estate transaction and brokerage software, is launching its premier forms product, SkySlope Forms and digital signature product, SkySlope DigiSign, as a benefit to members of UtahRealEstate.com. UtahRealEstate.com ("URE") is the largest multiple listing service in Utah and one of the largest in the nation, serving approximately 96% of the REALTORSÒ in the state.

SkySlope Forms is the premier digital forms platform for real estate agents to prepare, send, and sign contracts and disclosures. (PRNewswire)

SkySlope's suite of products will enable URE's agents and brokers to centralize their forms and route important real estate documents for electronic signatures. URE members will have full access to state association forms, MLS forms, and other important documents that are necessary to complete a real estate transaction in the state of Utah.

As the transaction management platform that serves over half of the top 20 largest brokerages in the nation, SkySlope is known for its 24/7 award-winning technical support and customized onboarding and training from a knowledgeable customer success team.

URE members do not need to be current SkySlope customers to access and use SkySlope Forms. They will be able to utilize a single sign on link from the URE MLS software and navigate directly to SkySlope Forms from within the MLS, making the experience seamless and simple. Agents who currently use SkySlope's transaction management platform will also experience a frictionless transition between their forms and file submission.

SkySlope Forms for UtahRealEstate.com members includes:

Data synced from the MLS to UAR Forms

Quick-entry fields for easy form preparation

Auto-updated data across all forms and templates

Free and unlimited signatures with SkySlope DigiSign

Seamless integration with SkySlope transactions for brokerages that use SkySlope transaction management

"The way Realtors work today is changing as they take on more clients, adjust to market swings, and adopt more tech," says Buck Avey, VP of Product at SkySlope. "At SkySlope, we are driven to provide tools that make an immediate impact in our customers' lives which is why we designed SkySlope Forms to be simple, flexible, and user-friendly. We are excited to work with UtahRealEstate.com to provide this benefit to all of its members."

Brad Bjelke, CEO of UtahRealEstate.com commented, "We are very excited to partner with SkySlope to offer forms and e-signatures to our members. At UtahRealEstate.com, we take pride in being visionaries for our market, and we continually look for ways to provide our brokers and agents with the best tools available. We believe our partnership with SkySlope will help foster an even more efficient and vibrant real estate marketplace for real estate professionals and consumers in the state of Utah."

SkySlope Forms is also available in select states in the U.S. and Canada and will continue launching in additional regions throughout 2022

For more information about SkySlope Forms, visit SkySlope Forms.

About SkySlope

Established in 2011, SkySlope is a comprehensive transaction management platform for brokers, agents, auditors, and transaction coordinators to manage real estate transactions from anywhere at any time. In 2021, over 307,000 agents across 8,000 offices used SkySlope to manage 3M transactions. SkySlope provides digital transaction management and services to help agents and brokers be more efficient and compliant. From automation to integrations, SkySlope's vision is to keep agents and brokers connected to the customer forever. For more information about SkySlope, visit SkySlope.

About UtahRealEstate.com

ounded in 1994, UtahRealEstate.com is the leading provider of real estate technology in Utah and one of the largest Multiple Listing Services in the United States. The company provides one of the top-ranked real estate websites in the state and serves approximately 19,000 real estate professionals (approximately 96% of all REALTORS® in the state of Utah) and over 8 million consumers each year.

