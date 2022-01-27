Quantix Achieves New Responsible Care® Certifications from the American Chemistry Council

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantix, North America's leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry, announced today it has received two new Responsible Care® Certifications from the American Chemistry Council (ACC), one of which is the ACC's first ever In-Plant Services Responsible Care Certification .

Quantix (PRNewsfoto/A&R Logistics) (PRNewswire)

To be the first in-plant service operation ever to be certified in Responsible Care sets the bar for the industry.

The ACC designates companies as Responsible Care certified that meet high standards for environmental, health, safety and security (EHS&S) performance. While the ACC has certified companies as Responsible Care within a company's facilities for nearly 35 years, Quantix is the first to achieve certification for its own operations within a customer's plant.

"To be the first in-plant service operation ever to be certified in Responsible Care sets the bar for the industry and our own business to continue to achieve the highest environmental, health, safety and quality performance standards," said Dionne Quiachon, Chief Environmental Health Safety Security & Quality Officer at Quantix. "This is another testament to our commitment to safety, innovation and sustainability."

The company also received its first ever Responsible Care certification for its liquid chemical trucking operations division. Quantix added liquid chemical transport to its portfolio of services in February 2020 and has since acquired four liquid chemical transport companies.

"Achieving this certification within two years of our entry into the liquid chemical business is an outstanding accomplishment for our organization," said David Perry, President of Liquid Chemicals at Quantix. "It acknowledges that we consistently bring best-in-class health, safety, environmental and security practices across our five operating companies."

"As an ACC Responsible Care Member Company, Dow preferentially seeks to work with other businesses in the Responsible Care network," said Lori Pavlish, Senior Transportation Safety and Security Manager at The Dow Chemical Company, who also served as a sponsor for Quantix's liquid division certification. "Quantix obtaining certification in its liquid chemical division is critical for our partnership, the environment and the safety of everyone across the supply chain." Quantix joined the Responsible Care program 15 years ago with its bulk plastics division under the legacy name of A&R Transport. By participating in this program, Quantix has made CEO-level commitments to the program, including tracking and transparently reporting company performance on EH&S and security metrics, undergoing third-party audit and certification to Responsible Care Management System (RCMS®) and implementing the Product Safety, Process Safety and Security Codes.

Learn more at www.quantixscs.com.

About Quantix

Quantix is the leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry. It provides the world's largest chemical providers with end-to-end support through a nationwide network and comprehensive suite of services including transportation, 3PL solutions, distribution centers, export/import and Eco-Recovery. Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX with over 35 locations across the U.S., Quantix is committed to providing the highest level of safety, quality, compliance and integrity across its entire operation. Learn more at www.quantixscs.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quantix