Telco Systems and Advantech Launch Out-of-the-Box Platform to Streamline Deployment of Virtual Services at the Network Edge

BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telco Systems, a leading provider of edge compute solutions, and Advantech, a long-standing global leader in the Industrial IoT sector, today announced an enhanced joint solution for enterprises and service providers looking to simplify and streamline the management of edge devices and services across multiple sites. This solution is based on Telco Systems' Edgility, a state-of-the-art smart edge computing software, pre-installed on a variety of Advantech's universal edge network appliances.

As enterprises move business services to the edge and increasingly adopt remote work models, the complexity of deploying, managing, and operating large numbers of edge devices and services at geographically distributed sites has increased exponentially.

The joint Telco Systems-Advantech Edge Compute platform is ready "out-of-the-box" to support a wide range of edge usages, including work from home, uCPE, and Edge PoP. Designed for ease of use, this platform can be shipped with pre-installed operating systems and is fully connected to a cloud-based Monitoring and Orchestration (MANO) platform. Moreover, the pre-installed offering provides a wide range of preconfigured solutions optimized to support maximum functionality at the edge.

The solution enables simple and intuitive deployment, management, and orchestration of thousands of devices running multiple applications. Fully automated service provisioning and activation enable enterprises to maximize operational efficiency at all times. In addition, this new offering meets customer demand for simpler logistics and end-to-end integration, removing "red tape" and enabling very fast mass deployments.

"Our enterprise and service provider customers are looking for cost-effective ways to simplify the deployment and management of edge devices at scale," said Magic Pao, VP Cloud IoT Group at Advantech. "We are confident that this ready-to-deploy solution, combining our hardware with Telco Systems' edge compute software, will facilitate our customers' transition to flexible, efficient, and automated edge device management."

Telco Systems' Edgility Edge compute software suite provides IT teams with a 360-degree toolset for efficiently deploying and managing thousands of edge devices across multiple branches, home and "mobile" offices forming the enterprise WAN. It comprises a high-performance, small-footprint operating system, together with a powerful Management and Orchestration (MANO) system.

Advantech white-box network appliances scale from ultra-lightweight entry-level devices based on Intel Atom processors to high throughput platforms based on Intel Xeon Scalable processors. They provide ample connectivity choices including physical copper and fiber Ethernet interfaces and wireless 5G, 4G/LTE, Wi-Fi 6, and Wi-Fi 5 options. Service providers and enterprise customers can leverage their optimized performance and superior reliability on a white-box device that is widely compatible with leading software solutions in the market. In addition, Advantech white-box platforms for SD-WAN, SASE, and uCPE are supported by Advantech's global logistics and service network.

"We're excited to take our current relationship with Advantech to the next level," said Ariel Efrati, CEO of Telco Systems. "Based on the synergies we've seen between our products in recent enterprise deployments, we believe this joint offering will strengthen our ability to support customers looking to expand their ecosystems to support the nascent edge compute revolution."

The solution is immediately available for customer evaluation. For more information about Telco Systems or Advantech platforms please visit www.telco.com, EdgilityOS.com, and www.ucpe.tech.

About Advantech

Advantech has the corporate vision to "Enable an Intelligent Planet". The company is a global leader in the fields of IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms. To embrace the trends of IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence, Advantech promotes IoT hardware and software solutions with the industrial IoT platform - WISE-PaaS core to assist business partners and clients in connecting their industrial chains. Advantech is also working with business partners to co-create business ecosystems that accelerate the goal of industrial intelligence.

About Telco Systems

Telco Systems is a leading vendor of innovative communications software products, for the new generation of edge computing and enterprise networks. Telco Systems enables global enterprises, communications service providers, and system integrators to build and operate sophisticated virtual networks, with powerful edge devices, and endless application schemes. Telco Systems' products are successfully deployed at large carriers and enterprises around the world, delivering a resilient, secured, and flexible connectivity between thousands of branches and the cloud.

