Enlivant Becomes First Senior Living Portfolio to Achieve WELL Health-Safety Rating

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlivant, one of the nation's largest senior living providers, and the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the leading authority for transforming health and well-being with its people-first approach to buildings, organizations and communities, announced today that Enlivant has become the first senior living provider to earn the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management for its entire portfolio of 215 senior living communities. The rating recognizes Enlivant's commitment to promoting a safer and healthier environment for its employees and residents.

The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all new and existing building and space types focusing on operational policies and maintenance protocols to address health and safety challenges during COVID-19 and beyond.

From Yankee Stadium and the Empire State Building to JP Morgan Chase global retail locations to the entire portfolios of companies like T-Mobile and Planet Fitness, facilities around the world are prioritizing the health and safety of their staff, visitors, and stakeholders with the help of the WELL Health-Safety Rating.

A visible indication of confidence and comfort, the WELL Health-Safety seal communicates to everyone entering a space that protocols based on evidence-based measures and best practices for safety have been adopted and third-party verified.

"We are proud to be the first senior living portfolio recognized for our ongoing commitment to providing healthy and safe environments where our employees and residents can thrive," said Dan Guill, Chief Executive Officer. "Due to our vaccination and safety programs, our communities are among the most protected against COVID-19 in assisted living and memory care, and we're thrilled to receive this validation of our leadership from IWBI."

Enlivant has implemented several programs and initiatives to promote healthier environments in their communities including a successful vaccination program with nearly 95 percent of employees and residents vaccinated against COVID-19, enhanced cleaning and sanitization efforts, robust emergency preparedness programs and health service resources to support the physical and mental well-being of their people.

"Our seniors, their families and the care-giving community that surrounds them all deserve spaces that protect their health and well-being," said IWBI President and CEO Rachel Hodgdon. "Enlivant's achievement of the WELL Health-Safety Rating for its entire portfolio of senior housing sets a high bar that gives confidence to their residents and employees alike, and we applaud their leadership."

To learn more about Enlivant's ongoing commitment to health and safety, visit https://www.enlivant.com/covid19.

About Enlivant

Since 1981, Enlivant has delivered a pioneering approach to assisted living designed to give their residents a supportive, stimulating environment where they thrive in mind, body, and soul. With more than 200 communities across the United States and more than 7000 residents, the company strives to be the nation's most trusted senior living provider. Enlivant is a certified "Great Places to Work" for three years in a row. Learn more at www.enlivant.com.

About the International WELL Building Institute

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the world's leading organization focused on deploying people first places to advance a global culture of health. IWBI mobilizes its community through the administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL) and the WELL Health-Safety Rating, management of the WELL AP credential, the pursuit of applicable research, the development of educational resources, and advocacy for policies that promote health and wellbeing everywhere. More information on WELL can be found here.

International WELL Building Institute pbc is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delos Living LLC. International WELL Building Institute, IWBI, the WELL Building Standard, WELL v2, WELL Certified, WELL AP, WELL Portfolio, WELL Portfolio Score, The WELL Conference, We Are WELL, the WELL Community Standard, WELL Health-Safety Rating, WELL Health-Safety Rated, WELL Health-Equity, WELL Performance Rated, WELL Enterprise Provider, WELL EP, WELL and others, and their related logos are trademarks or certification marks of International WELL Building Institute in the United States and other countries.

