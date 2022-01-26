BMBL Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Bumble Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $250K of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Bumble Inc. ("Bumble" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BMBL) on behalf of purchasers of Bumble Class A common stock directly in Bumble's secondary public stock offering which took place on or about September 10, 2021 (the "SPO"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/bmbl.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

The complaint alleges that Bumble's SPO registration statement contained inaccurate statements of material fact because they failed to disclose that: (1) Bumble's paying user growth trends had abruptly reversed in 3Q21 and Bumble had actually lost tens of thousands of paying users during the quarter; (2) paying users had been more reluctant to sign up for the Bumble app during 3Q21 because of the recent price hike for paid services on the app; (3) a material number of paying users were leaving the Badoo app and/or could not make payments through the Badoo app due, in substantial part, to problems arising from Bumble's transition of its payment platform; and (4) as a result, Bumble's business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as the registration statement had represented.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Bumble you have until March 25, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

