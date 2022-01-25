Symphony MediaAI Appoints Marc Liebmann as CRO to Lead Expansion of Data Solutions in Media and Entertainment Liebmann to ensure revenue and related operations seamlessly advance as global demand grows for enterprise AI-driven solutions in media and entertainment

DENVER, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony MediaAI today announced that Marc Liebmann has been named chief revenue officer. In this role, he is responsible for advancing the business at scale to support the rapid growth of its enterprise AI-based solutions for media and entertainment industry clients.

Liebmann brings over 20 years of experience in high-growth software and technology organizations. He most recently served as chief revenue officer of Indicative Analytics, which led to a successful exit through acquisition. Roles prior to that included president of ironSource's U.S. operations during its growth to a $1 billion valuation and as SVP of IAC Search & Applications' then-$1.6 billion B2B business division. In 2016, Liebmann co-founded Cinch (now shopIN.nyc), a commerce solution aggregating local businesses to compete in online retail.

"As we continue to drive advancements in media and entertainment, it's become even more important to maintain internal revenue operations that match the scale and depth of what we offer to our clients," said Mark Moeder, CEO of Symphony MediaAI. "Marc's success as a technology industry revenue leader gives him a deep understanding of both our business goals and those of our clients. We are excited for Marc to lead us in delivering even greater value through Symphony MediaAI solutions."

Symphony MediaAI's expansion has been fueled by global media and entertainment organizations' rising demand for automated, data-driven revenue optimization solutions. Its Revedia platform normalizes disparate data sets to surface predictive, actionable insights that maximize content value and customer engagement across traditional and digital distribution models.

"The AI-supported solutions that Symphony MediaAI offers will only continue to add value to clients navigating data complexity amidst fragmented revenue streams," said Liebmann. "As competition and consolidation accelerate in media and entertainment, organizations increasingly rely on the insights we can draw from their data. In leading our efforts to deliver customer value, I look forward to extending Symphony MediaAI's current success and to scaling the business through new opportunities."

About Symphony MediaAI

Symphony MediaAI is the leading provider of financial management services and is rapidly emerging as a leading provider of AI-powered technology solutions that help accelerate revenue growth for the global media industry. Symphony MediaAI experts develop proven software solutions for revenue integrity and strategic revenue management across all distribution channels and deliver financial and audit insights to more than 90% of the U.S. media industry. Website: www.symphonymedia.com

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI company for digital transformation across the most important and resilient growth industries, including retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services, manufacturing, media, and IT service management. SymphonyAI businesses have many leading enterprises as clients in each of these industries. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly, approaching 2,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is an SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Romesh Wadhwani.

