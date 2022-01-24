TOMORROW: Oklahoma Parent Power Summit & Education Expo in Tulsa Brings School Choice Week to Life

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma's annual Parent Power Summit is expanding this year, and will feature a jam-packed week of events, both in-person in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

The Tulsa Parent Power Summit and Education Expo will include a student showcase and school fair. Several hundred community members are expected to attend the free event, which will feature information booths from schools across the Tulsa metro area as well as music, snacks, and family-friendly entertainment.

WHAT:

Tulsa Parent Power Summit & Education Expo

School fair with family-friendly entertainment

Celebration of National School Choice Week

WHO:

Several hundred parents, students, teachers, and community leaders

WHEN:

5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25 .

WHERE:

Marriott Southern Hills , 1902 E 71st St.

The Oklahoma Parent Power Summit is planned by ChoiceMatters.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

