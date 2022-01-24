AMYRIS TO ACQUIRE MENOLABS FOR MENOPAUSE WELLNESS ACCELERATING GROWTH OF CONSUMER BUSINESS

EMERYVILLE, Ca., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world's transition to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-Market™ operating platform announces that it has agreed to exclusive terms to acquire the assets of MenoLabs, LLC, a women-founded company to treat menopause symptoms, drive research for women's health and improve society's understanding of menopause.

Amyris previously communicated its intention of launching a new consumer brand to provide science-backed, wellness and personal care products for the high growth menopause market in 2022. The acquisition of MenoLabs will serve as a catalyst to accelerate growth and establish a leadership position in the fast-growing menopause market.

MenoLabs, a growing women's wellness brand is focused on addressing perimenopause and menopause symptoms. MenoLabs is one of few companies offering research-backed all-natural treatments of menopause symptoms. Over the past two years, MenoLabs has developed and launched eight products, including its lead product, MenoFit, an all-natural menopause relief supplement. MenoLabs generates a subscription-based, recurring revenue stream via its website, in addition to the Subscribe & Save option offered via the Amazon channel. The company is further expanding its omnichannel by penetrating retail channels in 2022. Additionally, MenoLabs launched MenoLife, a highly rated perimenopause and menopause health tracker app which helps users track and analyze more than 40 menopause-related symptoms. MenoLife also has created an online forum where users can comment and react to posts.

Menopause symptoms impact the lives of approximately 25 million women per year and 6,000 women in the U.S. enter perimenopause every day (2.2 million each year). By 2025, there will be over one billion people experiencing menopause in the world or around 12% of the entire world population. Stigma, lack of open discussion, and a small product offering at an affordable price are barriers to care for women. The menopause market was valued at around $15 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach approximately $23 billion by 2028.

"We are very impressed with the MenoLabs offering which is synergistic with our science-based approach to real-world health and wellness issues. We are committed to empowering women and creating a platform to support them with our leading science and wellness technology platform. Women deserve products and solutions that work during this period in their lives," said John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amyris. "Our acquisition of the products and app that the MenoLabs team has built accelerates Amyris' entry into the menopause market. We expect the combination of MenoLabs and the previously announced menopause brand with Naomi Watts to have the potential to deliver an estimated $30 million in revenue in their first year and expect significant growth potential in the years ahead. We continue to execute on our growth strategy diversifying our consumer offering in Clean Beauty, Health and Wellness end-markets, continuing the strong growth momentum from 2021 into the current quarter."

MenoLabs was founded to fundamentally change how menopause is addressed. The brand's mission is to provide options to treat menopause symptoms, drive research for women's health and change how society approaches, views and educates around the topic of menopause. MenoLabs has developed a line of all natural, proprietary supplements focused on treating perimenopause and menopause symptoms, in addition to MenoLife, a leading menopause health tracker app that provides women a voice and community. MenoLife also provides symptom tracking to further fuel research and advancements in women's health.

This release contains forward-looking statements, and any statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding future events, such as the planned closing of the acquisition of MenoLabs assets and the timing thereof; Amyris' expectation that the MenoLabs acquisition will accelerate its entry into and establish Amyris' leadership position in the menopause market and diversify its consumer offerings; Amyris' expectations regarding the potential initial year revenue and growth of the MenoLabs and previously announced menopause brand with Naomi Watts, and potential growth of the menopause market; and Amyris' expectation of continued consumer revenue growth momentum from 2021 into the first quarter of 2022. These statements are based on management's current expectations and actual results and future events may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to the Amyris' liquidity and ability to fund operating and capital expenses, risks related to potential delays or failures in completing and integrating planned acquisitions, risks related to potential delays or failures in development, regulatory approval, launch, production and commercialization of products, , risks related to reliance on third parties particularly in the supply chain, and other risks detailed from time to time in filings Amyris makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The companies disclaim any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

