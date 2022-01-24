Advisor Group Welcomes Three Financial Advisors with Over $481 Million of Total Client Assets to Its Platform

PHOENIX, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced its successful partnership with three financial advisors who oversee $481 million in total client assets.

Gerald Kleber, a financial advisor from Hornor, Townsend & Kent, LLC, and Dustin Carr and Tad Lyle, financial advisors from Principal Securities, join Advisor Group through SagePoint Financial and one of SagePoint's fastest growing hybrid RIAs, The AmeriFlex Group®, based in Las Vegas, NV. Advisor Group's network also includes FSC Securities, Royal Alliance Associates, Securities America, Triad Advisors and Woodbury Financial Services.

Desireé Sii, President and CEO of SagePoint Financial, said "I'm thrilled that Gerald, Dustin and Tad joined us and will leverage our resources and expertise to enhance the ways they provide holistic wealth management and financial planning solutions to their clients. Personally, I look forward to helping each of them reach their goals for their business and clients."

Thomas Goodson, President of The AmeriFlex Group®, said, "We take great pride in our 'planning first' approach to wealth management and Gerald, Dustin and Tad share our vision of providing a best-in-class experience to their clients. We're extremely pleased to have them on our team."

Mr. Kleber has for 20 years provided individual and employer-sponsored retirement planning and comprehensive wealth management services. He chose Advisor Group for the firm's industry-leading succession and M&A programs and back-office support.

Both Mr. Carr and Mr. Lyle echoed the sentiment mentioning that Advisor Group's dedicated marketing consultants and innovative digital assets made their affiliation choice clear.

Greg Cornick, Advisor Group's President of Advice & Wealth Management, said, "I'm pleased to welcome Gerald Kleber, Dustin Carr and Tad Lyle to the Advisor Group family. I congratulate Desireé, Tom and the teams at SagePoint and The AmeriFlex Group on attracting financial professionals who have illustrated an unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional service and guidance to their clients. We are committed to their continued success."

About SagePoint Financial

SagePoint Financial, Inc. is part of one of the nation's largest independent broker-dealer organizations and a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA and SIPC. SagePoint is supported by Advisor Group, one of the largest truly independent broker-dealer networks in the industry. The firm has approximately 1,300 advisors across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.sagepointfinancial.com.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 10,100 financial advisors and overseeing over $475 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial advisors and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

