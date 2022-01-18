Solar Farm Developer Innovative Solar Systems, LLC (ISS) Offers M&A Opportunity to Investors

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Solar Systems, LLC (ISS) is an established Utility Scale Solar Farm Development Company based in Asheville, NC and is currently offering a part or entire equity sale of the company. ISS has a strong ten (10) year track record in the industry and has developed over 3GW's of large solar farm projects in a variety of US States. The company currently boasts a robust 12GW pipeline of 250 projects in numerous key states and markets. ISS has Valuations from third-party entities as well as Renewable Energy platforms that range from $150MM to Billions depending on the business model that buyers employ when structuring long term ownership or sale of these solar assets once fully developed and commercially operational.

Solar Farm Developer Innovative Solar Systems, LLC Offers M&A Opportunity

ISS is being offered for well under the company's valuation and for entities wanting to instantly become a major player in US Solar ISS may be the company acquisition you have been searching for. For existing Foreign Solar and Wind companies wanting to break into the US Renewable Energy Market ISS may be the exact turnkey solution as this sale includes staff, 12GW (250) active project pipeline, and ISS's proprietary solar development system for Utility Scale Solar Projects here in the US. ISS also has the ability to continuously add an additional 2GW-6GW's of new projects to the existing pipeline per year.

ISS has a proven Executive Management Team comprised of highly experienced engineering, financial and legal talent. ISS can handle all aspects of solar farm development inhouse including site acquisition, engineering, financial modeling, power off take arrangements and overall project management. The company is easily expandable and can add up to an additional 6GW's of new projects to the existing revolving pipeline of projects per year. ISS is only limited by the amount of money the new owners wish to deploy yearly into Utility Scale Solar and Wind Projects.

For information on this great M&A opportunity please contact Innovative Solar Systems, LLC (ISS) today.

Brokers Welcome!

John Green – CEO-Co-Founder – Innovative Solar Systems, LLC

Email – johngreen@innovativesolarsystemsllc.com

Call - +1 (828)-215-9064

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Innovative Solar Systems, LLC